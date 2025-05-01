North America Hot Tub Market Forecast 2025-2034: Offline Sales Channels Accounted For 75.4% Market Share In 2024 As Consumers Still Prioritize In-Store Experience
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$572.6 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$817.2 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.6%
|Regions Covered
|North America
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope & definitions
1.2 Base estimates & calculations
1.3 Forecast calculations
1.4 Data sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Manufacturers
3.1.6 Distributors
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.3 Profit margin analysis
3.4 Technological overview
3.5 Regulatory landscape
3.6 Impact forces
3.6.1 Growth drivers
3.6.1.1 Increasing wellness trends
3.6.1.2 Health benefits
3.6.1.3 Growing interest in at-home spa experiences
3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.6.2.1 High initial costs
3.6.2.2 Seasonal demand
3.7 Growth potential analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Portable hot tubs
5.2.1 Standard
5.2.2 Inflatable
5.3 Fixed hot tubs
5.3.1 Above-ground hot tubs
5.3.2 In-ground hot tubs
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Shape, 2021-2034 (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Round
6.3 Square
6.4 Rectangular
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Capacity, 2021-2034 (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Up to 2
7.3 2 to 6
7.4 6 to 8
7.5 More than 8
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price Range, 2021-2034 (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Low
8.3 Medium
8.4 High
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Household
9.3 Commercial
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Online
10.3 Offline
Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Million)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 North America
11.2.1 U.S.
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 UK
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Russia
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 India
11.4.3 Japan
11.4.4 South Korea
11.4.5 Australia
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Mexico
11.6 MEA
11.6.1 South Africa
11.6.2 Saudi Arabia
11.6.3 UAE
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
12.1 American Standard
12.2 Bella Group
12.3 BRIZO KITCHEN & BATH COMPANY
12.4 Bullfrog Spas
12.5 Canadian Spa UK
12.6 CERA Sanitaryware Limited
12.7 Freuer Faucets
12.8 Jaquar
12.9 Kerovit
12.10 Kohler Co.
12.11 LIXIL Corporation
12.12 Masco Corporation
12.13 Moen Incorporated
12.14 Roca Sanitario SA
12.15 Villeroy & Boch AG
12.16 VITRA INTERNATIONAL AG
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment