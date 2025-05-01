North America Hot Tub Market Forecast 2025-2034: Offline Sales Channels Accounted For 75.4% Market Share In 2024 As Consumers Still Prioritize In-Store Experience

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Outdoor Retreat Trend Sparks Hot Tub Market Boom Across North America, Supported by Strong Disposable Incomes Dublin, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Hot Tub Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Hot Tub Market was valued at USD 572.6 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 817.2 Million by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 3.60%.

Growing consumer interest in personal wellness, relaxation, and hydrotherapy is driving the increased demand for hot tubs across the region. As stress levels continue to rise due to hectic lifestyles, individuals are seeking effective ways to decompress and improve their overall well-being. Hot tubs, known for their therapeutic benefits such as stress relief, muscle relaxation, and improved blood circulation, are becoming a preferred choice for many households.

Furthermore, as more consumers embrace outdoor living spaces and invest in home improvement projects, the demand for high-quality hot tubs has surged. The trend toward creating luxurious outdoor retreats has contributed to hot tubs becoming a staple feature in residential backyards. Additionally, the rising awareness of hydrotherapy's positive effects on mental and physical health is prompting more homeowners to view hot tubs as a valuable long-term investment. Innovations in hot tub technology, including energy-efficient designs, smart controls, and enhanced durability, are further boosting market adoption. As consumers seek products that align with their eco-conscious values and provide convenience, manufacturers are responding by introducing advanced features that enhance the user experience.

In terms of type, the fixed hot tubs segment generated USD 387.4 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% through 2034. Fixed hot tubs, whether above-ground or in-ground, offer unmatched durability and high-quality construction, making them a popular choice among homeowners. These models are built to withstand extreme weather conditions, ensuring long-term reliability and minimal maintenance. In-ground models, often integrated into landscape designs, add visual appeal to outdoor spaces and are ideal for homeowners seeking a lasting investment. The ability of these hot tubs to enhance both the functionality and aesthetics of residential properties makes them a preferred option for those looking to create a luxurious backyard environment.

The offline sales channel segment commanded a 75.4% market share in 2024, reflecting consumer preferences for in-person product inspection before making a significant investment. Many buyers prefer to visit physical stores to evaluate the comfort, features, and overall quality of hot tubs before committing to a purchase. Established brick-and-mortar retailers have built trust by offering high-quality products and personalized customer service, which gives consumers confidence in their buying decisions. This preference for in-store purchases continues to drive the dominance of offline sales channels in the hot tub market.

The U.S. hot tub market was valued at USD 432.7 million in 2024, with strong growth expected in the coming years. Growing disposable income and a greater emphasis on wellness has led to increased consumer spending on luxury products that contribute to relaxation and health. As more Americans prioritize their physical and mental well-being, hot tubs are becoming an essential part of home wellness routines. The willingness of U.S. consumers to invest in products that enhance their quality of life is expected to sustain the market's upward trajectory.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $572.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $817.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered North America

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definitions

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculations

1.4 Data sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Technological overview

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Increasing wellness trends

3.6.1.2 Health benefits

3.6.1.3 Growing interest in at-home spa experiences

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 High initial costs

3.6.2.2 Seasonal demand

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix

Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Portable hot tubs

5.2.1 Standard

5.2.2 Inflatable

5.3 Fixed hot tubs

5.3.1 Above-ground hot tubs

5.3.2 In-ground hot tubs

Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Shape, 2021-2034 (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Round

6.3 Square

6.4 Rectangular

Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Capacity, 2021-2034 (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Up to 2

7.3 2 to 6

7.4 6 to 8

7.5 More than 8

Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price Range, 2021-2034 (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Low

8.3 Medium

8.4 High

Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Household

9.3 Commercial

Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 Online

10.3 Offline

Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Million)

11.1 Key trends

11.2 North America

11.2.1 U.S.

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 UK

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Russia

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 India

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.4 South Korea

11.4.5 Australia

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Mexico

11.6 MEA

11.6.1 South Africa

11.6.2 Saudi Arabia

11.6.3 UAE

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

12.1 American Standard

12.2 Bella Group

12.3 BRIZO KITCHEN & BATH COMPANY

12.4 Bullfrog Spas

12.5 Canadian Spa UK

12.6 CERA Sanitaryware Limited

12.7 Freuer Faucets

12.8 Jaquar

12.9 Kerovit

12.10 Kohler Co.

12.11 LIXIL Corporation

12.12 Masco Corporation

12.13 Moen Incorporated

12.14 Roca Sanitario SA

12.15 Villeroy & Boch AG

12.16 VITRA INTERNATIONAL AG

