Municipal Pumps Market Report 2025: Industry Forecast To Reach $6.5 Billion By 2034 - Aging Infrastructure Upgrades And Environmental Mandates Fuel Surge In Municipal Pump Modernization

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Municipal Pump Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Municipal Pump Market was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 4.50%.

The market's expansion is driven by rapid urbanization, stricter environmental regulations, and ongoing technological innovations that are enhancing the performance and efficiency of municipal pump systems. As cities continue to grow and populations increase, the demand for reliable and energy-efficient municipal pumps will rise, contributing to the market's sustained growth.

Smart technologies are revolutionizing the industry, enabling real-time monitoring and remote management of pump operations, which improves efficiency and reduces operational costs. These advanced systems, coupled with energy-efficient solutions such as high-efficiency motors and variable frequency drives, are allowing municipalities to meet stringent environmental standards while minimizing energy consumption. Moreover, increasing investments in upgrading aging water infrastructure in developed economies and expanding water treatment facilities in emerging markets are further fueling the adoption of modern municipal pump systems. Governments are prioritizing the replacement of outdated systems to reduce leakage, enhance water quality, and optimize resource management, making the adoption of smart pump solutions a key focus area for municipalities.

The centrifugal pump segment, which earned USD 1.6 billion in 2024, is expected to grow to USD 2.6 billion by 2034. These pumps dominate the market due to their reliability and efficiency in handling large volumes of water and wastewater. Their ability to manage various flow rates and pressures ensures steady and reliable operation across different municipal applications, making them the preferred choice for water distribution and wastewater treatment processes. The versatility of centrifugal pumps makes them ideal for a wide range of municipal operations, from moving clean water to managing sewage and other waste products.

In terms of horsepower, the below 100 HP segment accounted for USD 2.3 billion in 2024, capturing a 55% share of the market. Pumps with lower horsepower are commonly used in municipal applications where high power is unnecessary, such as smaller water distribution networks, sewage treatment facilities, and irrigation systems. These pumps offer lower upfront and operational costs, making them an attractive option for municipalities working within budget constraints. Their ability to manage moderate flow rates and pressures efficiently makes them highly suitable for various municipal settings, ensuring reliable performance while minimizing costs.

The U.S. municipal pump market was valued at USD 1.07 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2025 and 2034. The growth of this market is largely attributed to technological advancements that have improved the efficiency and performance of pump systems. The adoption of smart technologies has enabled real-time monitoring and remote management of pump operations, allowing municipalities to reduce operational costs and enhance overall efficiency. Energy-efficient solutions such as high-efficiency motors and variable frequency drives are helping municipalities meet stringent environmental regulations while minimizing energy consumption. U.S. water quality standards have created a strong demand for advanced pump technologies that comply with these guidelines, further boosting market growth and encouraging the adoption of next-generation municipal pump systems.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $6.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definition

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast parameters

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Growing Urbanization & Infrastructure development

3.2.1.2 Strict Environmental regulations

3.2.1.3 Rapid Technological advancements

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 High initial costs

3.2.2.2 Maintenance and repair costs

3.3 Technological overview

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix

Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Pump Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.1 Key Trends

5.2 Centrifugal pumps

5.3 Sewage pumps

5.4 Gear pumps

5.5 Pulp pumps

5.6 Diaphragm pumps

5.7 Others (Water Pumps, Process Pumps, etc.)

Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Power Source, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Electric & solar pumps

6.3 Diesel pumps

6.4 Others (gasoline, solar, etc.)

Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Flow Rate, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Below 100 m/h

7.3 100 - 500 m/h

7.4 Above 500 m/h

Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Horse Power, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Below 100 HP

8.3 100 - 500 HP

8.4 Above 500 HP

Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Conventional

9.3 Smart

Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 Clean water systems

10.3 Wastewater and sewage handling

10.4 Grey water recycling

10.5 Others

Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

11.1 Key trends

11.2 Direct

11.3 Indirect

Chapter 12 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

12.1 Key trends

12.2 North America

12.2.1 U.S.

12.2.2 Canada

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 U.K.

12.3.3 France

12.3.4 Italy

12.3.5 Spain

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 China

12.4.2 India

12.4.3 Japan

12.4.4 South Korea

12.4.5 Australia

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Brazil

12.5.2 Mexico

12.5.3 Argentina

12.6 MEA

12.6.1 UAE

12.6.2 Saudi Arabia

12.6.3 South Africa

Chapter 13 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook, SWOT Analysis)

13.1 Blackmer

13.2 CORNELL PUMP COMPANY

13.3 Crane Pumps & Systems

13.4 EBARA Pumps Americas Corporation

13.5 EXAIR LLC

13.6 Grundfos Pumps Corporation

13.7 Liberty Pumps

13.8 MDM Incorporated

13.9 NETZSCH Pumps & Systems

13.10 Pentair plc

13.11 SEEPEX, Inc.

13.12 Smith & Loveless Inc.

13.13 Sulzer Ltd.

13.14 Wanner Engineering, Inc.

13.15 Xylem Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900