Municipal Pumps Market Report 2025: Industry Forecast To Reach $6.5 Billion By 2034 - Aging Infrastructure Upgrades And Environmental Mandates Fuel Surge In Municipal Pump Modernization
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$6.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope & definition
1.2 Base estimates & calculations
1.3 Forecast parameters
1.4 Data sources
1.4.1 Primary
1.4.2 Secondary
1.4.2.1 Paid sources
1.4.2.2 Public sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Manufacturers
3.1.6 Distributors
3.2 Impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Growing Urbanization & Infrastructure development
3.2.1.2 Strict Environmental regulations
3.2.1.3 Rapid Technological advancements
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.2.1 High initial costs
3.2.2.2 Maintenance and repair costs
3.3 Technological overview
3.4 Growth potential analysis
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Pump Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key Trends
5.2 Centrifugal pumps
5.3 Sewage pumps
5.4 Gear pumps
5.5 Pulp pumps
5.6 Diaphragm pumps
5.7 Others (Water Pumps, Process Pumps, etc.)
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Power Source, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Electric & solar pumps
6.3 Diesel pumps
6.4 Others (gasoline, solar, etc.)
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Flow Rate, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Below 100 m/h
7.3 100 - 500 m/h
7.4 Above 500 m/h
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Horse Power, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Below 100 HP
8.3 100 - 500 HP
8.4 Above 500 HP
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Conventional
9.3 Smart
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Clean water systems
10.3 Wastewater and sewage handling
10.4 Grey water recycling
10.5 Others
Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 Direct
11.3 Indirect
Chapter 12 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
12.1 Key trends
12.2 North America
12.2.1 U.S.
12.2.2 Canada
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 U.K.
12.3.3 France
12.3.4 Italy
12.3.5 Spain
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 China
12.4.2 India
12.4.3 Japan
12.4.4 South Korea
12.4.5 Australia
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Brazil
12.5.2 Mexico
12.5.3 Argentina
12.6 MEA
12.6.1 UAE
12.6.2 Saudi Arabia
12.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 13 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook, SWOT Analysis)
13.1 Blackmer
13.2 CORNELL PUMP COMPANY
13.3 Crane Pumps & Systems
13.4 EBARA Pumps Americas Corporation
13.5 EXAIR LLC
13.6 Grundfos Pumps Corporation
13.7 Liberty Pumps
13.8 MDM Incorporated
13.9 NETZSCH Pumps & Systems
13.10 Pentair plc
13.11 SEEPEX, Inc.
13.12 Smith & Loveless Inc.
13.13 Sulzer Ltd.
13.14 Wanner Engineering, Inc.
13.15 Xylem Inc.
