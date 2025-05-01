Alia Bhatt Dazzles In Her Special Maharashtra Day-Inspired Look At Waves Summit 2025

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt took to social media to flaunt her special look inspired by Maharashtra Day for the Waves Summit 2025.

On Thursday, the 'Raazi' actress shared a glimpse of her elegant outfit, which beautifully reflected the essence of the occasion. Sharing a couple of her photos, Alia wrote in the caption,“WAVE-ing at you! From cinema to gaming, from craft to tech... our stories, our talent, our vision, ready to lead. #WAVESummit @mib_india @wavesummitindia P.S. tell me how you like my #MaharashtraDay special look.”

In the images, Alia Bhatt is seen wearing a Maharashtra-inspired look, which features a beautiful pink and orange combination that exudes traditional elegance. The vibrant colors reflect the essence of the state's culture and heritage. She styled her hair in a neat bun, adding a touch of sophistication to her overall appearance.

To complete the look, the actress accessorized with delicate earrings and a small bindi, which added to the traditional charm. Her makeup was kept subtle, with nude tones that enhanced her natural beauty without overpowering the look. The ensemble beautifully balanced tradition and modernity, making Alia stand out at the Waves Summit. Notably, fans took to the comments section to shower Alia with praise, admiring her graceful and culturally rooted appearance. Many lauded her for embracing traditional attire with such elegance, calling her look a perfect tribute to Maharashtra Day. One user wrote,“Maharashtrian Apsara.” Another said,“Wow, what a tribute to Maharashtra Day.”

Alia Bhatt, along with husband Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and a host of other prominent film personalities, gathered at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre on Thursday for the launch of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025. The four-day event, which brings together key figures from the global entertainment industry, is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Organized by the Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the summit is designed to highlight India's rich spiritual heritage while promoting growth in the creator economy. With the theme "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries," the event seeks to foster global collaboration and cultural exchange.