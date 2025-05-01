Moroccan youth Aymene engaged with the 'Liangzhu Ancestors AI Face Swap Generator' at Liangzhu Museum, using artificial intelligence to create a personal portrait infused with Liangzhu cultural elements.

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="Hangzhou, China: Connecting International Youth to Museums Through Technology" data-link=", China: Connecting International Youth to Museums Through Technology" class="whatsapp" HANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire 30 April 2025 - From April 23 to 25, the Third UNESCO High-Level Forum for Museums was held in Hangzhou. Gathering over 190 museum directors, experts, and institutional representatives from more than 60 countries and regions around the world, the forum focused on in-depth discussions around key topics, including 'The Evolution and Transformative Role of Museums', 'The Application of Digital Technology and Artificial Intelligence', and 'The Role of Museums as Educational Carriers and Lifelong Learning Platforms'. The outcomes of the forum will be presented at the World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development to be held in Spain in September 2025.This forum was not only a professional cultural gathering but also a vibrant cross-cultural dialogue among youth. During the forum's activities, Aymene, a Generation Z student from Morocco studying in Hangzhou, visited sites such as Liangzhu Museum, personally experiencing how digital technology is reshaping museums a vivid demonstration of international youth's innovative approach to 'unlocking museums'.At Liangzhu Museum, Aymene engaged with the 'Liangzhu Ancestors AI Face Swap Generator', where artificial intelligence created a personal portrait infused with Liangzhu cultural elements. In front of the camera, he exclaimed, 'It truly generated an AI image of me in the style of Liangzhu!' With the integration of AI, museums are no longer just places to observe history but have evolved into platforms to converse with history. Technology has rendered traditional culture tangible, approachable, and playful.Another highlight was the AR headset tour. Aymene marveled at how it 'broke the limits of perception'. With a simple gesture, pottery and jade cong artifacts from 5,000 years ago leapt vividly before his eyes, accompanied by clear explanations of their functions, craftsmanship, and historical backgrounds. Regarding these technological displays of cultural heritage, Aymene remarked, 'They have turned 5,000-year-old cultural symbols into a universal language for the world. With cultural continuity enhanced by technological innovation, it's no wonder that this homegrown AR headset from Hangzhou won the admiration of museum directors from around the globe.'Through the lens of international youth, this forum raised an inspiring question: 'How can Generation Z and museums achieve mutual engagement?' The answers are gradually emerging: telling artifact stories through short videos, and reviving ancient ruins with AIthese approaches not only dissolve the boundaries of space and perception but also reshape how people connect with cultural heritage.To Gen Z, museums aren't dusty relicsthey're a fleeting moment in history's river, a high-five across the expanse of time. With the advance of digital technologies and the growing cultural consciousness among global youth, future museums may evolve from being mere repositories of the past into laboratories for the future.From 'understanding' to 'participating,' from 'passive reception' to 'active engagement,' international youth are redefining the way to unlock museums. This vibrant dialogue across the world is breathing new life into museums, opening up infinite possibilities for the future.Hashtag: #Hangzhou

Hangzhou Information Office