Pahalgam Terror Attack: NIA Uses 3D Mapping Technique For Probe, Says Report. What Is It?

MENAFN - Live Mint) After taking over the investigation related to the Pahalgam terror attack case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday revisited the Baisaran meadow for three-dimensional, or 3D, mapping of the site based on the statements of witnesses, a report by Hindustan Times said citing officials.

The Pahalgam attack, which took place on April 22, left 26 people dead and several others injured after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam.

“An NIA team, armed with the testimonies of the family members of those killed present at Baisaran on April 22, the pony operators, vendors and other workers there, as well as technical data like satellite imagery, video footage of the meadow shot by the investigation team, visited the site on Wednesday for 3D mapping,” the Hindustan Times reported citing an officer on the condition of anonymity.

3D mapping is the process of creating three-dimensional representations of physical environments using technologies like LiDAR, drones, and photogrammetry. It captures detailed spatial data to model real-world objects or areas. In investigations, it helps reconstruct crime scenes or accidents with precision, aiding analysis, documentation, and courtroom presentations. It's widely used in forensics, urban planning, and engineering.

Meanwhile, the NIA Director General Sadanand Date arrived in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Thursday as the agency officially launched its investigation into the recent terror attack, ANI reported.

A fresh FIR was formally registered late Saturday by the NIA following a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs' Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation (CTCR) division, given the seriousness of the case. The attack has been claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The NIA assumed control of the investigation five days after the incident, having already deployed a team to the site to assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police in probing what is being described as the deadliest civilian attack in the region in nearly two decades.

The NIA's move comes amid intelligence agencies compiling a list of 14 local terrorists actively operating in the Union Territory.

According to ANI citing sources, these individuals, aged between 20 and 40 years, are actively aiding foreign terrorists from Pakistan by providing logistical and ground-level support.

The identified operatives are reportedly affiliated with three major Pakistan-backed terror outfits: Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Among them, three are associated with Hizbul Mujahideen, eight with LeT, and three with JeM.

ANI reported citing sources that the names of these individuals as Adil Rehman Dentoo (21), Asif Ahmed Sheikh (28), Ahsan Ahmed Sheikh (23), Haris Nazir (20), Aamir Nazir Wani (20), Yawar Ahmed Bhat, Asif Ahmed Khanday (24), Naseer Ahmed Wani (21), Shahid Ahmed Kutay (27), Aamir Ahmed Dar, Adnan Safi Dar, Zubair Ahmed Wani (39), Haroon Rashid Ganai (32), and Zakir Ahmed Ganie (29).

Security forces have launched coordinated operations across South Kashmir, with a focus on the Anantnag and Pulwama districts, where several high-priority suspects are believed to be active.

According to senior officials, these individuals are named in a broader intelligence dossier aimed at preventing further attacks and dismantling terror networks operating in the Valley, ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI)