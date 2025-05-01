Supreme Court Rejects Plea For Judicial Probe Into Pahalgam Attack: 'This Is The Time To Fight...'
The top court asked the complainant Fatesh Kumar Sahu to withdraw the petition and said,“This is the time when the entire country has joined hands to fight terrorism," bench said. Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh presided over the hearing.
Reprimanding the petitioners, Justices Surya Kant said,“You want to argue? Be responsible before filing such PILs. You have some duty towards country also. Is this the way you want to demoralize forces? Since when we acquired expertise of investigation?”
Affirming the Supreme Court that judge can only adjudicate, Justices Surya Kant said,“Don't ask us to pass an order,” Live Law reported.
The petition was jointly filed by Kashmir resident Mohammad Junaid, Fatesh Kumar Sahu and Vicky Kumar.
