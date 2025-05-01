Robert De Niro Doesn't Go The Elon Musk Way After His Daughter Comes Out As Transgender, 'I Don't Know What...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has expressed his feelings for his transgender daughter, Airyn. Airyn, who was born as Aaron, is now 29 and started hormone therapy last year.

Airyn is one of De Niro's twin children with his ex-partner, model Toukie Smith. The actor has said he loves Aaron as his son and now loves Airyn as his daughter.

| Pedro Pascal supports transgender rights at Thunderbolts London premiere

“I don't know what the big deal is,” he told the NY Post.

“I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter. I love all my children,” he added.

De Niro's own father, Robert De Niro Sr., lived openly as a gay man and passed away from cancer in 1993 at the age of 71.

At 29, Airyn De Nigro has come out as a trans woman. She began hormone therapy in November 2023. In her first interview, she shared that the film The Little Mermaid (2023), starring Halle Bailey, deeply inspired her.

| Viral video: Women fencer refuses to compete against trans opponent | Watch

Watching the movie gave her the courage to book an appointment at a Black hair salon. That small step became a turning point.

According to Airyn, Black women have strongly influenced her journey. She feels that embracing both her new identity and her Blackness brings her closer to them.

Elon Musk's trans daughter

Robert de Niro's reaction to his trans daughter contrasts with how Elon Musk allegedly addressed the issue for his daughter.

Elon Musk's transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson, has said Musk was an absent and unkind father. He would shout at her for being feminine and try to make her sound more masculine, even when she was a small child.

| US Judge blocks Donald Trump's order on military ban for transgenders

According to Vivian, Elon Musk never supported her and left her in the care of their mother or nannies. Recently, Musk reportedly said online that she was“not a girl” and was“dead” to him.

Vivian said Musk was lying and that he knew what he was doing when he agreed to her treatment at age 16.