Silver Slides Below Key Levels As Industrial Demand Outlook Weakens
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On May 1, 2025, silver traded at $32.16 per ounce, down 1.41% from the previous session. The price drop followed three consecutive days of declines, marking a sharp reversal after a strong start to the year.
This shift came as global trade tensions eased and fresh economic data from major economies disappointed, according to data from Trading Economics and regional market trackers.
The latest U.S. GDP figures showed a 0.3% contraction in the first quarter, the first negative print in three years. This surprise downturn rattled investors and raised concerns about a broader slowdown.
At the same time, China's manufacturing PMI fell to a 16-month low, with export orders plunging. These developments weighed on silver's industrial demand outlook, which had previously supported prices through the first quarter.
Market sentiment shifted further after U.S. officials signaled a softer stance on trade, with President Trump expressing optimism about deals with key Asian partners and announcing executive actions to ease auto import tariffs.
This policy shift reduced safe-haven demand for silver, whose dual role as an industrial and monetary asset makes it sensitive to both economic cycles and risk sentiment.
Silver Faces Downside Pressure
Technical indicators reinforced the bearish tone. The attached price chart shows silver breaking below key moving averages, with the price stabilizing under the $32.70 resistance and testing support near $31.90.
The market's short-term momentum turned negative, as reflected in the RSI and price action. Analysts expect further downside unless silver can reclaim the $32.70 level.
Physical silve markets echoed the global trend. In Vietnam, both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City saw domestic silver prices drop, mirroring the international decline.
In the U.S., COMEX reported a record 81.2 million ounces delivered in April, highlighting robust underlying demand even as prices retreated. ETF flows told a nuanced story.
While gold ETFs attracted $25 billion in inflows year-to-date, silver ETFs saw only $500 million, indicating that institutional investors remain cautious on silver despite its strong fundamentals.
In India, however, silver ETF holdings hit a record 1,200 tonnes, reflecting growing retail interest. Long-term fundamentals remain supportive. The Silver Institute forecasts a 117-million-ounce supply deficit for 2025, the fifth consecutive year of shortfall.
Industrial demand, especially from solar and electronics sectors, continues to grow. Photovoltaic demand alone has increased at a double-digit pace, and new cell technologies require more silver per unit.
Despite the current correction, silver's year-to-date gain stands at over 11%. The gold-to-silver ratio remains near historic highs, suggesting room for silver to outperform if sentiment shifts.
For now, the market is recalibrating as investors digest weaker economic data and the prospect of monetary easing later in the year. Silver's recent pullback reflects a pragmatic market response to shifting trade policies and economic signals.
While short-term pressures dominate, the structural story of tight supply and rising industrial demand continues to underpin the metal's long-term outlook.
