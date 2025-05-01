403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mexican Peso Holds Ground Despite U.S. Headwinds As Traders Watch For Next Move
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The latest data from Trading Economics and FX Leaders shows the Mexican peso trading at 19.64 to 19.65 per U.S. dollar on the morning of May 1, 2025. The peso lost 0.20% in the previous session, closing at 19.6136, after the U.S. dollar strengthened broadly.
The move followed news that the U.S. economy contracted by 0.3% in the first quarter, reversing a 2.4% gain from the previous period. The contraction, driven by a spike in imports ahead of potential tariff hikes, triggered fears of stagflation.
This pushed investors toward the dollar. Despite this, the pes ended April with a 4.14% gain, supported by the U.S. decision to exclude Mexico from its latest round of global tariffs.
Ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China have shifted risk appetite toward Mexican assets, as investors see less direct threat to Mexico's export sector.
The peso's resilience also reflects a record-low Mexican unemployment rate of 2.2% and a modest GDP growth of 0.2% for the first quarter, which exceeded market expectations and helped dispel fears of a technical recession.
Technical analysis from the attached TradingView chart and market commentary shows the USD/MXN pair stuck in a tight range near 19.60. The 20-day moving average recently crossed below the 200-day moving average, reinforcing a bearish narrative for the dollar against the peso.
However, the price has found support above 19.58, with resistance at 19.70. The RSI sits at a neutral 46.7, while the ADX indicates moderate trend strength.
Peso Stability at Crossroads of U.S. Economic Weakness
The market's sideways movement over the last several sessions reflects uncertainty as traders weigh the impact of U.S. economic weakness against Mexico's higher interest rates.
The interest rate differential remains a key factor. While U.S. rates have risen, Mexican rates are still much higher, making peso-denominated assets attractive for carry trades.
This dynamic has offset some of the risk aversion stemming from global economic concerns. ETF flows show selective risk appetite, with net inflows into emerging market funds, including those focused on Mexico.
Market participants remain cautious as the U.S. and Mexico continue trade talks. The peso's recent strength relies on the absence of new tariffs from the U.S., but any change in policy could quickly alter sentiment.
Analysts note that if the USD/MXN breaks below the 50-week EMA, the next major support sits just above 19.00. A move above 19.89 would signal a possible reversal and test of the 20.00 level.
In short, the peso's position reflects a balance between Mexico's relative economic stability and the persistent risks from its largest trading partner.
Traders are now looking to upcoming central bank decisions and further U.S. data for direction. The market seeks clarity in an environment shaped by trade policy and shifting global growth prospects.
The move followed news that the U.S. economy contracted by 0.3% in the first quarter, reversing a 2.4% gain from the previous period. The contraction, driven by a spike in imports ahead of potential tariff hikes, triggered fears of stagflation.
This pushed investors toward the dollar. Despite this, the pes ended April with a 4.14% gain, supported by the U.S. decision to exclude Mexico from its latest round of global tariffs.
Ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China have shifted risk appetite toward Mexican assets, as investors see less direct threat to Mexico's export sector.
The peso's resilience also reflects a record-low Mexican unemployment rate of 2.2% and a modest GDP growth of 0.2% for the first quarter, which exceeded market expectations and helped dispel fears of a technical recession.
Technical analysis from the attached TradingView chart and market commentary shows the USD/MXN pair stuck in a tight range near 19.60. The 20-day moving average recently crossed below the 200-day moving average, reinforcing a bearish narrative for the dollar against the peso.
However, the price has found support above 19.58, with resistance at 19.70. The RSI sits at a neutral 46.7, while the ADX indicates moderate trend strength.
Peso Stability at Crossroads of U.S. Economic Weakness
The market's sideways movement over the last several sessions reflects uncertainty as traders weigh the impact of U.S. economic weakness against Mexico's higher interest rates.
The interest rate differential remains a key factor. While U.S. rates have risen, Mexican rates are still much higher, making peso-denominated assets attractive for carry trades.
This dynamic has offset some of the risk aversion stemming from global economic concerns. ETF flows show selective risk appetite, with net inflows into emerging market funds, including those focused on Mexico.
Market participants remain cautious as the U.S. and Mexico continue trade talks. The peso's recent strength relies on the absence of new tariffs from the U.S., but any change in policy could quickly alter sentiment.
Analysts note that if the USD/MXN breaks below the 50-week EMA, the next major support sits just above 19.00. A move above 19.89 would signal a possible reversal and test of the 20.00 level.
In short, the peso's position reflects a balance between Mexico's relative economic stability and the persistent risks from its largest trading partner.
Traders are now looking to upcoming central bank decisions and further U.S. data for direction. The market seeks clarity in an environment shaped by trade policy and shifting global growth prospects.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment