Brazil’S Financial Morning Call For May 1, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's economic agenda is light due to Labor Day holidays in Brazil and Europe, but U.S. and UK data will influence markets.
At 04:30 AM (EST) / 05:30 AM (BRT), the UK Manufacturing PMI for April (consensus: 44.0, previous: 44.9) will gauge industrial activity in a key market. A weaker reading could signal lower demand for Brazilian commodities, while improvement may lift export optimism.
In the United States, at 08:30 AM (EST) / 09:30 AM (BRT), Initial Jobless Claims (consensus: 224K, previous: 222K) will reflect labor market health in Brazil's top trading partner.
Higher claims could dampen export demand, while lower claims may support trade. At 10:00 AM (EST) / 11:00 AM (BRT), the ISM Manufacturing PMI for April (consensus: 48.0, previous: 49.0) will measure U.S. industrial activity.
A rebound could boost Brazil's commodity exports, while a decline may raise demand concerns. These releases frame Brazil's trade resilience amid global trade uncertainties and commodity price volatility. With Brazil's markets closed for Labor Day, global data will guide sentiment.
Economic Agenda for May 1, 2025
Brazil
United Kingdom
United States
Other Markets
Brazil's Markets Yesterday
On the previous trading day, Brazil's B3 stock exchange closed with the Ibovespa at 135,067 points, down 0.02%, halting a seven-day rally. This reflected a market balancing global volatility with local strengths.
Brazilian equities outperformed peers, with the Ibovespa up 12.3% since January 2025. Small-cap stocks gained 8.3% in April, and real estate and consumer shares posted double-digit monthly returns, unlike the S&P 500's 0.9% April loss and 5.5% year-to-date decline.
The Brazilian real traded at R$5.62 per U.S. dollar, its firmest level this year, driven by a $8.2 billion March trade surplus and 5.5% export growth, fueled by oil, soy, and iron ore. The Selic rate at 14.25% attracts foreign capital.
U.S. Markets Yesterday
U.S. stocks recovered from early losses to end mixed, reflecting uncertainty over President Donald Trump's trade policies. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%, or 8.23 points, to 5,569.06, extending a seven-day winning streak.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%, or 141.74 points, to 40,669.36, while the Nasdaq composite fell 0.1%, or 14.98 points, to 17,446.34.
The Russell 2000 dropped 0.6%, or 12.40 points, to 1,964.12. Early losses followed a report suggesting U.S. economic contraction in early 2025, with the S&P 500 down 2.3% intraday.
Commodities
Oil Prices
Crude oil markets faced their steepest decline since 2021, with Brent crude dropping nearly 10% in April due to rising inventories and slowing demand.
This pressured Petrobras and Brazil's oil exports, with a shift to Asian markets. Today's U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI and Initial Jobless Claims will signal demand trends.
Gold Prices
Gold dipped below $3,250 per ounce, settling at $3,326, due to weaker demand and a stronger U.S. dollar. This challenges Brazil's mining sector, though Asian demand persists. Today's U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI may affect safe-haven sentiment.
Silver Prices
Silver slid below $33 per ounce as industrial demand weakened amid trade uncertainties. This impacts Brazil's mining exports, though supply constraints provide support. Today's U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI will guide demand outlooks.
Copper Prices
Copper rebounded but faced trade turmoil, trading at $4.45 per pound. This pressures Vale and Brazil's exports, with demand uncertainties lingering. Today's U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI and Initial Jobless Claims will clarify demand.
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin held above $94,000, supported by ETF inflows and institutional buying, aiding Brazil's fintech sector. Weak volumes signal a pause, but resilience persists. Today's U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI and Initial Jobless Claims may sway sentiment.
Companies and Market
Industry Outlook
Brazil's mining sector eyes growth from iron ore and critical minerals, though trade tensions and inflation pose risks. Education shows resilience with formal job growth. Today's U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI and Initial Jobless Claims will signal trends.
Petrobras
Petrobras held steady in Q1 2025 despite a 10% Brent drop, shifting to Asian exports. Trade war fears linger, but resilience supports revenues. Today's U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI and Initial Jobless Claims will shape demand outlooks.
Vale
Vale navigated copper volatility and trade tensions, with iron ore supported by China. Critical minerals offer long-term potential. Today's U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI and Initial Jobless Claims will guide demand.
Santander Brasil
Santander Brasil posted strong Q1 2025 profit, driven by high interest rates and lending, though inflation risks remain. Today's U.S. data will influence sentiment.
WEG
WEG's Q1 2025 growth outpaced peers, driven by industrial equipment demand, but margins faced cost and currency pressures. Today's U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI will assess demand.
Mobly and Tok&Stok
The Dubrule family's bid for Mobly and Tok&Stok faced shareholder resistance over valuation concerns. Retail faces inflation and rate pressures. Today's U.S. data will guide sentiment.
BRF
BRF invested $80 million in China, strengthening its export footprint. Trade tensions pose risks. Today's U.S. data will influence export outlooks.
Marcopolo
Marcopolo's Q1 2025 profit fell due to weak domestic sales and rising costs. High rates and inflation challenge margins. Today's U.S. data will assess trends.
ISA Energia
ISA Energia faced a Q1 2025 profit squeeze from investments and rising debt, with high rates adding pressure. Today's U.S. data will guide sentiment.
CPFL Energia, Taesa, Embraer, SLC Agricola
CPFL Energia, Taesa, Embraer, and SLC Agricola announced R$4 billion in dividends, reflecting cash flow confidence. Embraer gains from a stronger dollar, SLC from exports. Today's U.S. data will influence confidence.
