Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Finance Minister, BNY President And CEO Review Investment Ties

2025-05-01 04:22:21
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met yesterday with President and CEO of the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) Robin Vince.

On the table were cooperation relations and prospects for enhancing them in the fields of investment, finance, and the economy, along with several topics of mutual interest.

