Minister Al Kaabi Meets European Commission's Director General For Energy


2025-05-01 04:22:21
Doha: Minister of State for Energy Affairs, HE Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, met in Doha yesterday with the Director General for Energy at the European Commission, H E Ditte Juul-Jorgensen. Discussions during the meeting dealt with energy relations and cooperation between Qatar and the European Union and means to enhance them.

