QFCA Signs Medical Agreement With The View Hospital

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFCA), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, has signed a Medical Services Agreement with The View Hospital, a specialist healthcare provider in Qatar.

Under the agreement, The View Hospital will provide immigration-related medical services on behalf of the Qatar Medical Commission to eligible employees of QFC Authority (QFCA), QFC licensed firms, and their dependents.

Commenting on the partnership, Youssef Mohammed Al-Jaidah, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, said:“Partnering with The View Hospital reflects our commitment to supporting our employees and registered firms by streamlining the onboarding process and easing relocation. The agreement ensures that our growing community receives efficient and professional medical services that align with national immigration requirements.”

Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, CEO of The View Hospital, commented:“We are proud of our partnership with the Qatar Financial Centre Authority, which marks a significant step toward delivering integrated medical services that support Qatar's growing business community.”

He added:“At The View Hospital, we are committed to a healthcare model that provides high-quality services tailored to the needs of the entire community."