Minister Of Local Administration Addresses Municipal Sector's Cadres

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 1 (Petra)-- Walid Al-Masri, the Minister of Local Administration, spoke to Jordan's workers, municipalities, and shared service center staff this morning, Thursday, in honor of Labor Day, which is observed today.Al-Masri underlined that in addition to his desire to encourage municipal work and its crucial role throughout the Kingdom, His Majesty King Abdullah II pays particular attention to workers. He pointed out that worker efforts lead to citizen happiness and the revival of services and development."My brothers and sisters, workers across the Kingdom, I congratulate you on Labor Day," the Minister said in his remarks. I value the hard work you put forth in all areas, but particularly in the municipal and joint service council sectors, which include construction, maintenance, agriculture, services, and other industries."He went on to say that the diligent work done by employees in municipalities and joint service councils enhances the aesthetic appeal of towns and cities, improves the quality of services provided to inhabitants, and best represents the country. "Every citizen appreciates this noble work," he said.Al-Masri called for further efforts to maintain the areas' natural beauty and raise the standard of services provided throughout the Kingdom.