Environment Minister Participates In Basel Meetings

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Subaie participated in the official opening of the high-level meetings of the Conferences of the Parties to the Basel, Rotterdam, and Stockholm Conventions, held in Geneva from April 30 to May 1, 2025.

The Minister also participated in the ministerial roundtable discussions, which addressed several issues, including addressing pollution in the context of climate change and biodiversity loss, promoting sustainable production and consumption through recycling solutions, and improving means of implementing the conventions through technology and innovative financing.