COCA Introduces Cashback Rewards On COCA Card, Offering 5% Back On Purchases, 50% Back On Subscriptions, And Up To 50% Hotel Discounts

"Spending crypto has historically been complicated and unrewarding," said Vasilli Paulau, COCA CEO. "With the launch of COCA Cashback, we're empowering users to spend crypto effortlessly - and actually get paid back for living their lives, making their money go further."

How COCA Cashback Works:



Users simply use their virtual or physical COCA Visa Card for everyday spending - from groceries and gadgets to travel and subscriptions. Now, for every eligible purchase:



5% Cashback is earned on everyday transactions - online or in-store.

50% Cashback is earned on select subscription services, including Netflix, Spotify, ChatGPT, Amazon Prime, and Apple Music. Up to 50% Hotel Discounts will be available soon via the new COCA Travel platform, allowing users to save big on global accommodations.

Cashback rewards are calculated monthly and credited directly to users' COCA Wallets, providing liquid, spendable crypto rewards without the complexity of traditional loyalty points.

Expanding Real-World Crypto Utility

COCA has always focused on bridging the gap between crypto and everyday financial life. With the addition of cashback rewards and travel savings, the platform removes yet another barrier to real-world crypto use - transforming crypto from a passive investment into an active, rewarding payment method.

The COCA Visa Card is available to verified users across more than 40 countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. All users aged 18 and above with a verified COCA Wallet are eligible to participate automatically - no separate enrollment required.

"Crypto spending should be simple, rewarding, and global," Vasilli Paulau, COCA CEO added. "COCA Cashback is just the beginning of a broader movement to make digital finance truly practical for everyone."

To explore the benefits of COCA Cashback and begin earning, download the COCA Wallet on iOS, Android or Telegram today and ensure you review the Terms & Conditions for full program details.

About COCA

COCA is a leading global crypto payments app dedicated to making digital finance simple, accessible, and rewarding. COCA is transforming how people bank globally by merging stablecoin infrastructure with traditional financial tools - including cards, IBANs, and mobile payments. Its mission is to enable users to save, spend, and earn with crypto as easily as with fiat. Trusted by over one million users and backed by industry leaders like Stellar and FunFair, COCA is redefining how people experience everyday banking in the digital age.

For more information, visit:

Photo:

Logo:

SOURCE COCA