Air Charter Services Market Forecast 2025-2034: A $55 Billion Opportunity | Geopolitical Uncertainties And Fluctuating Commercial Flight Schedules Contributing To The Growing Appeal Of Charter Services
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$32.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$55 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definitions
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Base estimates and calculations
1.3.1 Base year calculation
1.3.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.4 Forecast model
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.5.2 Data mining sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increased demand for private jets from high-net-worth individuals
3.2.1.2 Growing popularity of air charter services among business travellers
3.2.1.3 Rising demand for emergency medical services and air ambulance transportation
3.2.1.4 Growth of e-commerce and the need for faster delivery times
3.2.1.5 Development of online booking platforms
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High cost of service of chartering a private jet
3.2.2.2 Strict regulations from aviation authorities
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Technology landscape
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Gap analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Aeroplane Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Turbofan
5.3 Turboprop
5.4 Turboshaft
5.5 Turbojets
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Service Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Private charter services
6.2.1 Luxury
6.2.2 Business
6.2.3 Medical
6.3 Group charter services
6.3.1 Luxury
6.3.2 Business
6.4 Cargo charter services
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Individuals and corporates
7.3 Government and defense
7.4 Sports and entertainment
7.5 Healthcare sector
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Spain
8.3.5 Italy
8.3.6 Netherlands
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 India
8.4.3 Japan
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 South Korea
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Mexico
8.5.3 Argentina
8.6 Middle East and Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 South Africa
8.6.3 UAE
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 Air Charter Service
9.2 Chapman Freeborn
9.3 Delta Air Lines, Inc.
9.4 Flexjet
9.5 Gama Aviation Plc
9.6 GlobeAir AG
9.7 Jet Aviation Inc.
9.8 NetJets IP, LLC
9.9 TALON AIR, LLC
9.10 VistaJet
9.11 Wheels Up
9.12 XO Global LLC
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment