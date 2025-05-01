'Plan2close MEDDPICC®' Brings MEDDPICC® Into Salesforce®

Plan2Close MEDDPICC

MEDDIC Academy and SalesMethods announce a Salesforce-native solution to operationalize MEDDPICC®, increasing win rates, forecast accuracy, and revenue.

- Darius LahoutifardNEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Plan2Close MEDDPICC, a powerful new solution that embeds MEDDPICCsales practices directly into Salesforce, has been co-developed and launched by SalesMethods, a leading and well-established Salesforce-native application provider and MEDDIC Academy, a global leader in Enterprise B2B sales training.This strategic partnership combines MEDDIC Academy's deep expertise in the MEDDPICCqualification framework with SalesMethods' robust technology platform. It enables sales teams to apply MEDDPICCeffectively and consistently to their opportunities-without leaving Salesforce.“Sales teams can now bridge the critical gap between learning MEDDPICCand applying it in Salesforce,” said Darius Lahoutifard, Founder of MEDDIC Academy.“While training remains essential, Plan2Close MEDDPICCensures that methodology becomes operational, transforming knowledge into action at every stage of the deal.”Plan2Close MEDDPICCequips sales professionals with visual opportunity planning tools, qualification guidance, deal inspection capabilities, opportunity scoring and strategic prompts, all aligned with the MEDDPICCframework. The result is more rigorous pipeline management, improved forecast accuracy, shorter sales cycles, larger deals and higher win rates.“This partnership reflects our shared mission to improve sales performance through structure, insight, and precision,” said Richard Gilder, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of SalesMethods.“Plan2Close MEDDPICCdelivers that directly inside Salesforce, where teams live and work every day.”“Many of our clients were already committed to using MEDDPICCand asked us for a solution to help them put it into practice,” added Andy Freeston-Larter, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of SalesMethods.“For us, the most natural partner was the source: MEDDIC Academy. Together, we've created a product that brings clarity and consistency to even the most complex sales processes.”Plan2Close MEDDPICCis now available via SalesMethods and through the Salesforce AppExchange marketplace. Distribution and customer support are provided directly by SalesMethods, ensuring seamless onboarding and ongoing success for Salesforce users. Organizations interested in licensing the solution or training their teams on the MEDDPICCmethodology can learn more at meddic or salesmethods.About MEDDIC AcademyMEDDIC Academy is a leading provider of sales and leadership training. It offers certification for MEDDPICCSales and Infinite SalesLeadership, empowering sales professionals and leaders worldwide. Clients include Google, Amazon, Salesforce, Cisco, S&P Global, Trend Micro and more.About SalesMethodsSalesMethods is a leading provider of Salesforce-native applications that help enterprise sales teams plan, qualify, and close complex deals more effectively, with clients including Accenture, BT, Canon, and more. The company supports many clients across the globe.MEDDPICCis a registered Trademark of Darius Lahoutifard, founder of MEDDIC AcademyTM where MEDDPICCcourses can be taken. Infinite Salesis a registered trademark of Darius Lahoutifard.Salesforceis a registered trademark of Salesforce Inc.For press inquiries, please contact:Salesmethods: Sales AT SalesmethodsMEDDIC Academy: contact AT meddic

