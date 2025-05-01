REI Super Selects SS&C For Superannuation Administration

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that REI Super (“REI”), the superannuation fund for Australia's real estate industry, has signed a long-term agreement to partner with SS&C. REI selected SS&C to serve as the fund's administrator following a competitive tender process.

SS&C Global Investor & Distribution Solutions (GIDS) will provide REI with superannuation administration services and streamlined operations support to its 24,000 members across Australia. REI will benefit from SS&C's local administration expertise, supported by its global investment in digital service channels, automation and artificial intelligence to enhance the member experience.

“As one of Australia's longest-standing superannuation funds, our focus has always been on serving our members,” said Jarrod Coysh, CEO of REI Super.“SS&C's extensive track record in fund administration and innovative technology make them the ideal operations partner to help us best meet our members' needs.”

“We are pleased to partner with REI Super,” said Shaun McKenna, Head of GIDS Australia at SS&C Technologies.“As the superannuation industry continues to grow and the regulatory environment evolves, it is imperative for funds to select the right external partner to meet their operational needs. We look forward to collaborating closely with REI to provide their members best-in-class experiences.”

SS&C is positioned to service over 1.6 million superannuation members and wealth accounts across Australia by the end of 2025, accounting for $180 billion (AUD) in funds under administration. The Australian market represents a key growth market for SS&C, which is also on track to add more local capacity, employees, and office space in the second half of the year to meet increased regional demand. Boosting SS&C's presence will support its growing team of Australian employees, set to number nearly 2,000 by Q3. SS&C's continued investment in the region highlights the company's commitment to becoming Australia's leading superannuation administration partner.

REI Super is the leading industry super fund for the real estate industry in Australia. Founded in 1975, REI Super was built by, and for, the real estate industry and has consistently delivered personalised services and investment returns to its members and employers for over 50 years. REI Super provides superannuation and pension products, insurance products, and financial advice to over 24,000 Australians.

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. More than 22,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

