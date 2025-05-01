Adani Ports Clocks All-Time High PAT At Rs 11,061 Crore In FY25, To Pay Rs 7 Dividend

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, May 1 (IANS) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Thursday reported an all-time high profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 11,061 crore in FY25, up 37 per cent year-on-year.

On a quarterly basis, the flagship company of the Adani Group posted an impressive 50 per cent PAT growth at Rs 3,023 crore in Q4, up from Rs 2,015 crore in the same period in FY24.

Operating revenue grew by 16 per cent YoY to Rs 31,079 crore in FY25, while domestic ports revenue increased 12 per cent to Rs 22,740 crore (year-on-year). EBITDA was up 20 per cent at Rs 19,025 crore (on-year).

"Our record-breaking performance in FY25 - crossing Rs 11,000 crore in PAT and handling 450 MMT cargo - is a testament to the power of integrated thinking and flawless execution," APSEZ Whole-time Director and CEO, Ashwani Gupta, said.

"We have outperformed guidance across all metrics, expanded our footprint across India and globally, and transformed our logistics and marine verticals into engines of future growth," he added.

Mundra became the first port in India to cross 200MMT in a single year.

Gupta further added that from Mundra Port crossing 200 MMT, to Vizhinjam Port rapidly achieving 100,000 TEUs, to the strategic acquisitions of NQXT and Astro Offshore - every milestone reflects our long-term vision to become the world's largest ports and logistics platform.

For FY25, the APSEZ Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 7 per share – a payout of Rs 1,500 crore.

"With robust fundamentals, industry-leading ESG ratings and an unwavering commitment to excellence, we are well-positioned for even greater strides in FY26," he mentioned.

Last fiscal, the company achieved multiple strategic goals like the completion of Gopalpur acquisition, commencement of Vizhinjam port and Colombo port, acquisition of 50MTPA NQXT Australia, commencement of Operations and Maintenance (O&M) at Kolkata, winning concession agreement to develop Berth No 13 at Deendayal Port, and the acquisition of Astro Offshore.

On Haifa Port, the company reported significant progress on both fronts -- integration with APSEZ processes, including the appointment of senior leadership team at the site and signing of a union agreement in April 2025. The agreement will lead to significantly higher productivity and efficiency at the port.

During FY25, the Haifa Port's EBITDA increased by 36 per cent YoY.