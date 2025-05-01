Instagram Blocks Pakistani Actors' Accounts In India

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The Instagram accounts of several high-profile Pakistani actors, including Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan, have been blocked in India, igniting a wave of speculation regarding the reasons behind the sudden move. The affected profiles, which boasted millions of followers, are now inaccessible to users across the border, while others, like Fawad Khan and the Pasoori singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, remain unaffected.

This action has raised questions about the influence of geopolitics on social media platforms, with many linking it to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. The rationale behind the selective restriction of some accounts while allowing others to remain online has fueled debate about whether these moves are politically motivated or driven by different factors.

Reports suggest that the blocking of certain accounts, including those of Aamir and Khan, is likely connected to the complex political dynamics between the two nations. While both actors enjoy immense popularity in India, their affiliations with Pakistan have led to their profiles becoming targets amid heightened nationalist sentiments. The decision to block their accounts, however, has sparked an outcry from fans and industry insiders alike, with many expressing their concerns over the restrictions imposed on artists who have long been cultural icons.

Interestingly, despite the suspension of several profiles, some accounts, like those of Fawad Khan, Ali Sethi, and Shae Gill, continue to operate without hindrance. These artists have not faced similar restrictions, which has prompted some to speculate that Instagram's decisions may not solely be influenced by national political relations but also by other internal policies or even the specific content shared by the users involved.

Fawad Khan, known for his roles in popular Indian television dramas, has remained an important figure in cross-border entertainment, particularly after the success of his shows and films in India. Despite the political challenges faced by the entertainment industry, Khan continues to maintain a strong fanbase in both countries. Similarly, the Pasoori track, which gained significant traction on global music platforms, has kept Ali Sethi and Shae Gill in the spotlight, with their Instagram accounts still accessible in India.

The differing treatment of these celebrities has led to further confusion, as critics point to the selective nature of the blocks. Some observers argue that it may not be a coincidence that the artists who still have access to their social media accounts tend to be those with a more neutral or apolitical public image. For instance, Fawad Khan's involvement in humanitarian causes, and Sethi and Gill's focus on music rather than overtly political statements, could have played a role in their profiles escaping the restrictions.

Social media platforms like Instagram have increasingly become an arena for diplomatic and political clashes. Over the past few years, the divide between India and Pakistan, exacerbated by conflicts and tensions over various issues, has had a marked impact on the entertainment industry. Artists from both sides of the border, especially those who have gained recognition in India or Pakistan, have faced scrutiny or even censorship, depending on the prevailing political climate.

This trend, however, has also highlighted the growing influence of digital platforms in shaping public opinion. As people increasingly turn to social media to connect with celebrities, access entertainment, and share opinions, the role of platforms like Instagram in regulating content has come under scrutiny. Critics argue that blocking accounts of artists could have broader implications, affecting the cultural exchange and soft power that both India and Pakistan have historically shared through film, music, and television.

India and Pakistan have a long history of cultural exchange, with artists from both countries enjoying success across the border. Pakistani dramas, films, and music have found a loyal audience in India, while Bollywood actors and singers have been embraced by fans in Pakistan. These cross-border collaborations have often been seen as a bridge between the two countries, offering a form of soft diplomacy that transcends politics. However, the rise of nationalist sentiments in both nations has led to growing restrictions on such collaborations, particularly in the wake of the 2016 Uri attack and subsequent tensions between the two governments.

With the blockage of these Instagram accounts, many are questioning whether the entertainment industry is being used as a tool for political statements, and whether the social media restrictions are an extension of these sentiments. The selective blocking of celebrity accounts could potentially signal the prioritisation of nationalistic policies over the freedom of expression, as the state's influence over digital platforms grows.

The broader impact of these social media restrictions on the entertainment industry remains to be seen. For artists who have built their careers through online platforms, such as Instagram, the sudden loss of access to millions of followers in a major market like India is a blow to their brand and reach. The effect on their career prospects in India may be significant, as the platform serves as a primary means of communication with fans, especially during the promotional phases of their work.

