QEMU 10.0 Enhances Emulation Across Architectures

QEMU 10.0, the latest iteration of the open-source virtualisation platform, introduces substantial improvements across multiple instruction set architectures , notably RISC-V, x86, and ARM64. This release is poised to benefit developers and system architects by enhancing emulation capabilities and performance.

A significant development in this version is the expanded support for RISC-V, an open-source ISA gaining traction in various computing domains. QEMU 10.0 adds emulation support for the Tenstorrent Ascalon CPU and the RV64 Xiangshan Nanhu CPU, both designed for high-performance computing applications. Additionally, the introduction of the riscv-iommu-sys device facilitates hardware-accelerated I/O operations, improving security and efficiency. The release also incorporates several ISA extensions, including svukte and ssstateen, enhancing the platform's compatibility with modern RISC-V implementations.

Performance optimisations are evident in the reduced overhead for RISC-V vector unit-stride load and store operations, leading to more efficient vector processing. Security enhancements include the addition of SHA algorithm support and refined Pointer Masking functionality, now aligned with the Zjpm v1.0 standard. Furthermore, support for the RISC-V Counter delegation ISA extension and compatibility with Smdbltrp and Ssdbltrp extensions have been added. The IOMMU page table cache has also been enhanced with a new translation tag to boost performance.

For x86 architecture, QEMU 10.0 introduces emulation support for the Clearwater Forest and Sierra Forest v2 CPU models, catering to the evolving needs of data centre and cloud computing environments. The update also improves the emulation of string instructions, contributing to overall performance gains.

ARM64 architecture sees notable enhancements with the addition of emulation support for FEAT_AFP, FEAT_RPRES, and FEAT_XS CPU features, improving compatibility with contemporary ARM processors. The release also supports Secure EL2 physical and virtual timers, aligning with the security requirements of modern ARM-based systems.

The s390x architecture benefits from the inclusion of a CPU model for the generation 17 mainframe CPU, along with support for virtio-mem, allowing for dynamic memory management. Improvements in PCI device performance are achieved by enabling devices to bypass the IOMMU, reducing latency and overhead.

QEMU 10.0 also addresses the needs of the HPPA architecture by adding support for the Diva GSP PCI board emulation and Astro LLMIO, along with increasing the maximum supported RAM for 64-bit guests to 256 GB. These enhancements ensure that legacy systems continue to receive necessary support and improvements.

The release includes updates for the LoongArch architecture, with added support for CPU hotplug, paravirtual IPIs, KVM steal time accounting, and virtual extioi interrupt routing, reflecting QEMU's commitment to supporting a diverse range of architectures.

