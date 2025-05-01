Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SFS Shareholders Approve All Proposals At The Annual General Meeting


2025-05-01 04:07:13
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
SFS shareholders approve all proposals at the Annual General Meeting
01.05.2025 / 06:50 CET/CEST

At the Annual General Meeting of the SFS Group on April 30, 2025, the shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. Among other things, the proposed dividend of CHF 2.50 per share was confirmed.

Language: English
Company: SFS Group Schweiz AG
Rosenbergsaustrasse 8
9435 Heerbrugg
Switzerland
Phone: +41717275151
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: CH0239229302
Valor: 23922930
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
