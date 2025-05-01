SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

SFS shareholders approve all proposals at the Annual General Meeting

01.05.2025 / 06:50 CET/CEST

At the Annual General Meeting of the SFS Group on April 30, 2025, the shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. Among other things, the proposed dividend of CHF 2.50 per share was confirmed.



Benjamin Sieber

Valentina Dönz



Corporate Communications



SFS Group AG

Rosenbergsaustrasse 8, CH-9435 Heerbrugg

P +41 71 727 62 48 M +41 79 666 44 82

sfs

Language: English Company: SFS Group Schweiz AG Rosenbergsaustrasse 8 9435 Heerbrugg Switzerland

