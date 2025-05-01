SFS Shareholders Approve All Proposals At The Annual General Meeting
SFS Group Schweiz AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
At the Annual General Meeting of the SFS Group on April 30, 2025, the shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. Among other things, the proposed dividend of CHF 2.50 per share was confirmed.
