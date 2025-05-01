EQS-News: GBC AG / Key word(s): Research Update

GBC AG confirms“Buy” rating for RedFish LongTerm Capital S.p.A. – Price target raised to €2.82

01.05.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PRESS RELEASE

GBC AG confirms“Buy” rating for RedFish LongTerm Capital S.p.A. – Price target raised to €2.82

Augsburg, 1 May 2025 – GBC AG has updated its research report on RedFish LongTerm Capital S.p.A. (ISIN: IT0005549354) as part of a regular review. The analysts reaffirm their Buy rating and raise the price target to €2.82 .

RedFish LongTerm Capital (RFLTC) is a growth-oriented industrial holding focused on long-term investments in profitable, founder-led SMEs in Italy. In the 2024 financial year, the company expanded its portfolio through targeted add-on acquisitions while streamlining its group structure. The aim is to improve efficiency, enhance operational control, and unlock synergies across the portfolio.

RFLTC focuses on high-potential niche sectors such as railway technology, energy infrastructure, medical technology, and digital manufacturing. With its active ownership approach, the company is well-positioned to drive strategic development and unlock long-term value within its portfolio companies.

Analyst Matthias Greiffenberger comments:

“RedFish LongTerm Capital pursues a clearly structured, long-term investment model that proves especially effective in today's capital market environment. Its portfolio companies are developing strongly, while the dual listing in Frankfurt is increasing visibility among investors.”

Based on the updated sum-of-the-parts valuation, the analysts calculate a fair company value of €76.5 million , corresponding to a fair value of €2.82 per share – significantly above the current market level.

Download the full research report:

About RedFish LongTerm Capital S.p.A.:

RedFish LongTerm Capital S.p.A. is a listed industrial holding company based in Milan, focusing on long-term investments in high-growth, family-owned businesses in Italy. The company follows an active investment approach and provides operational support in areas such as strategy, ESG, and management. Since 2024, RFLTC has also been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

About GBC AG:

GBC AG, headquartered in Augsburg, is one of the leading independent research and advisory firms specializing in small and mid-sized listed companies in the German-speaking region. Since 1999, GBC has been supporting mid-sized companies with high-quality equity research, professional investor conferences, and comprehensive capital markets advisory services. Its services are complemented by GBC Kapital GmbH, responsible for corporate finance activities.

Contact:

GBC AG | Halderstraße 27 | 86150 Augsburg | Germany

Phone: +49 (0) 821 / 24 11 33 – 0

Email: ...

Web:

Disclaimer / Risk Notice:

This announcement does not constitute financial analysis pursuant to §34b WpHG, nor does it constitute investment advice or a recommendation. Investments in equities are subject to risks – including total loss of capital.

Disclosure of Potential Conflicts of Interest pursuant to §85 WpHG / Art. 20 MAR / Regulation (EU) 2016/958:

At the time of publication, the following potential conflicts of interest may exist: 5a, 11 .

Further information available at: class="news_bottom"> 01.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

