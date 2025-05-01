MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Abu Dhabi connects with clinic in America to perform 'first transcontinental' robotic assisted cancer operation

May 1, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi , part of the M42 group, has achieved a historic milestone in global healthcare.

In collaboration with experts from Cleveland Clinic in the US, the team performed the world's first remotely conducted transcontinental robotic-assisted focal therapy for prostate cancer.

Focal therapy is a non-invasive treatment that precisely targets a specific section of the prostate using ultrasound beams, eliminating the need for major surgery or radiation. The Focal-One system enhances this approach with a robotic arm that ensures precise and controlled ultrasound delivery.

The innovative surgery enabled real-time collaboration between Dr. Ruben Olivares, Urologist in the Glickman Urological Institute at Cleveland Clinic, supporting remotely from Ohio, and Dr. Waleed A. Hassen, Department Chair of Urology, at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, who managed the on-site procedural execution.

Lasting approximately one hour, the remote procedure was completed successfully without complications, demonstrating the transformative potential of advanced technology in expanding access to specialized care.

Remote procedure, powered by cutting-edge technology and robust communication networks, offers unparalleled access to specialized surgical expertise, even in remote or underserved regions.

By combining local and global expertise, it addresses critical gaps in healthcare equity and training while enabling minimally invasive treatment options, such as focal therapy for prostate cancer.

However, widespread access to such advanced procedures remains a significant challenge in many parts of the world.

Commenting on the milestone, Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Chairman of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said:“This innovative remote procedure is a remarkable feat that presents the possibility to manage complex care needs across borders and close global health inequities. We were delighted to have partnered with our colleagues in the US to set a new standard for transcontinental healthcare.”

H.E. Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said:“Abu Dhabi is rapidly evolving towards establishing one of the world's most intelligent and efficient healthcare systems.

“Our progress is powered by advanced infrastructure and innovation-driven regulatory frameworks, which enhance healthcare quality and accessibility.

“Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's achievements mark another milestone in our journey of healthcare excellence, showcasing the sector's commitment to pioneering medical solutions and cutting-edge technologies.

“This success strengthens our local and global partnerships, reaffirming the Emirate's dedication to safeguarding the health and well-being of our community and beyond.”

Highlighting the hospital's leadership in medical innovations, Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi said:“Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has always been at the forefront of integrating advanced technology with world-class care.

“Remote procedures represent the future of healthcare, pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved in medicine. This procedure exemplifies our vision of leveraging cutting-edge technology with collaborative expertise to set new benchmarks in patient care.

“It is exciting to partner with our colleagues in the US to make history and transform patient outcomes on a global scale. The success of this procedure marks a new era in global surgical collaboration.

“We envision a future where advanced treatments are accessible to patients regardless of location, reducing health disparities and improving outcomes for everyone.”

The journey to this remarkable achievement began in October 2023, when Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi introduced the Focal One high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) therapy to patients in Abu Dhabi.

Focal One represents a novel approach to treating non-metastatic prostate tumors, utilizing advanced imaging technology to precisely target cancerous cells. This method enables effective tumor treatment while minimizing the risk of side effects.

Dr. Waleed A. Hassen, Department Chair of Urology at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, explains:“There are many ways to treat prostate cancer, and one of the options is focal therapy. It's a non-invasive procedure where we use a robotically controlled arm to deliver treatment.

“Once the treatment plan is in place, the machine delivers it precisely. This is proof of principle that we can contour the prostate, design the plan, and execute it remotely.

“The procedure typically takes about an hour, with the Focal-one screen visible to both the surgical team and the ultrasound team, ensuring shared expertise.”

Dr. Ruben Olivares, M.D., Urologist in the Glickman Urological Institute at Cleveland Clinic said:“We are thrilled to have successfully performed the first-ever transcontinental robotic assisted focal therapy procedure for prostate cancer by working in tandem with our partners at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

“Here at Cleveland Clinic, we use cutting-edge technology, but unfortunately, it's not available in many places throughout the US and in the world.

“We look forward to expanding the adoption of the latest alternative minimally invasive options and increasing access for patients throughout the world with this first step.”

This milestone comes as Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi celebrates a decade of excellence in care, making remarkable strides in advancing healthcare through integration of technology.

As the hospital continues to explore the potential of remote procedures, the implications stretch far beyond prostate cancer treatment. This success not only opens new pathways for surgical education and collaboration but also drives global accessibility to advanced care.