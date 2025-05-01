Doggpt Triumphs At The 2025 Orange Dot Award For Innovative Smart Pet Care Solutions

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Good Owners' practical tool is transforming how dog owners get reliable guidance.







In a notable achievement for the pet care community, dogGPT, a smart application by Good Owners, has earned the prestigious Orange Dot Award. This honor, which spotlights the most forward-thinking and useful pet products, applauds dogGPT for offering clear and dependable advice to dog owners.

A panel of respected experts in pet care and technology reviewed a range of submissions, and dogGPT stood out for its practical approach. Built as a question-and-answer tool, dogGPT (doggpt ) gives quick, straightforward responses to common dog-related concerns. Rather than offering one-size-fits-all fixes, the app helps explain the reasons behind a dog's behavior-such as what might trigger excessive barking-encouraging owners to seek professional advice when needed. By drawing from the largest proprietary dog handling dataset in the world, the Good Owners Guide to Dogs ( ), it helps owners avoid the often unreliable guidance of Google, Facebook, and 'general' AI chatbots.

The pet care market has grown rapidly, with nearly 97 million dogs in the U.S. as of 2019. Despite this growth, many dog owners have struggled with finding dependable, easy-to-access advice, often relying on unverified tips from social media or infrequent training classes. Good Owners was established in 2021 by experienced dog professionals determined to fill this gap by providing clear, accessible information through modern digital tools.

dogGPT is the flagship product of Good Owners. Its development brought together a team of field-leading dog experts and engineers with more than 200 years of combined training experience, coming from the sports, companion dog, service work, breeding, rescue, and teaching spaces.

“dogGPT harnesses cutting-edge AI to deliver personalized nutritional insights,” said Bob Vetere, Former President of the American Pet Products Association (APPA).“It marks one of the first scientific AI applications in the pet industry and ushering in a new era of smart, connected pet care.”

More details about dogGPT and its features can be found on the Good Owners website and through official press channels

About the Orange Dot Award

The Orange Dot Award celebrates innovation and design excellence in the pet industry. It honors products and services that make a practical impact and improve everyday lives. With a stringent selection process led by global experts, the award has become a mark of quality, attractiveness, responsibility and most importantly forward-thinking in the pet industry ranging.

About Good Owners

Founded in 2021 by trainers and dog professionals from around the US, Good Owners is dedicated to developing new types of tools that help a larger population of dog owners start a strong learning journey. By offering clear, science-backed advice, Good Owners empowers dog owners to provide better care for their canine companions.

About dogGPT

dogGPT is a practical, question-and-answer application designed specifically for dog owners. By offering clear explanations for various canine behaviors, dogGPT helps users make informed decisions and encourages them to consult professionals when necessary. Its user-friendly design sets a new benchmark in digital pet care.