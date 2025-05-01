Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tangible Drop In Temperatures Forecast For Today - JMD

2025-05-01 04:01:44
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, May 1 (Petra) - On Thursday, temperatures are predicted to decrease markedly and approach their typical level for this time of year. There will be clouds at various elevations and usually moderate weather. In the western regions of the Kingdom, rain showers are predicted to occur intermittently, sometimes with thunder, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.
In the meantime, the eastern and southeast regions will continue to experience dusty weather, with the possibility of afternoon rain showers that occasionally include thunder. The winds will be moderately strong, northwesterly, and occasionally vigorous.
Dust will progressively move away from the eastern regions at night, and most places will see comparatively cool weather. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will all experience warm temperatures, with some low-altitude clouds showing up. In the eastern portion of the Kingdom, winds will be quite strong and northwesterly.
The highest and lowest temperatures in Amman today are 25–13 degrees Celsius in the east, 23–11 in the west, 20–10 in the highlands, 21–9 in the Shara highlands, 29–14 in the Badia regions, 26–13 in the plains, 32–16 in the northern Jordan Valley, 34–21 in the southern Jordan Valley, 33–20 in the Dead Sea, and 33–20 in the Gulf of Aqaba.

