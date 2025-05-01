403
Department Of Meteorology Expects Hot, Hazy Weather Daytime
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be hazy at first, and relatively hot to hot daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, the weather will be fine, the report added.
Wind inshore will be variable at first, becoming northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 3-13 KT.
Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly to southwesterly at a speed of 4-14 KT.
Sea state inshore will be 1-3 ft, while offshore it will be 2-4 ft.
Visibility inshore and offshore will be 4-9 km.
