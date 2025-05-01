Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Department Of Meteorology Expects Hot, Hazy Weather Daytime

Department Of Meteorology Expects Hot, Hazy Weather Daytime


2025-05-01 04:01:40
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be hazy at first, and relatively hot to hot daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, the weather will be fine, the report added.
Wind inshore will be variable at first, becoming northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 3-13 KT.
Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly to southwesterly at a speed of 4-14 KT.
Sea state inshore will be 1-3 ft, while offshore it will be 2-4 ft.
Visibility inshore and offshore will be 4-9 km.

MENAFN01052025000067011011ID1109494831

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search