Joseph Spine Institute Announces New Location In St. Petersburg, Florida - Founder Dr. Samuel Joseph, Jr. To See Patients At New Location

6450 38th Avenue North

Suite 350

St. Petersburg, FL 33710

In an exciting development for both new and existing patients, Dr. Samuel Joseph, Jr., founder of Joseph Spine Institute , will personally return to clinical practice at this new location on the 1st and 3rd Friday of every month . Dr. Joseph, a nationally recognized expert in minimally invasive and complex spine surgery, brings his extensive experience and passion for innovation back to the St. Petersburg area.

"We're thrilled to bring our philosophy of comprehensive, cutting-edge spine care to the St. Petersburg location near the HCA Hospital," said Dr. Joseph. "This location allows us to better serve patients in Pinellas County and surrounding areas, and I look forward to seeing patients here personally on a regular basis."

The St. Petersburg clinic will offer the full spectrum of diagnostic services, conservative treatment options, and advanced surgical interventions, reflecting Joseph Spine Institute's mission to deliver personalized care that prioritizes function, comfort, and long-term wellness.

Appointments are now being accepted at the new location. For scheduling and more information, patients can visit , email [email protected] or call 813.534.6269.

About Joseph Spine Institute

Founded by Dr. Samuel Joseph, Jr., Joseph Spine Institute is a premier provider of spinal care with multiple locations throughout Florida. The institute offers innovative treatment for a wide range of spinal disorders, combining medical expertise with the latest technology to achieve optimal outcomes for each patient.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Carter

Joseph Spine Institute

Phone: 813.294.8311

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Joseph Spine Institute