Systech Celebrates 40 Years Of Packaging And Serialization Excellence At CDMO Live Conference

HEPPENHEIM, Germany and PRINCETON, N.J., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Systech , a global leader in track and trace, packaging intelligence, and serialization for the pharmaceutical industry, today announced that the company will participate in the upcoming CDMO Live 2025 conference . Recognized as a premier event for the biopharmaceutical outsourcing industry, CDMO Live will take place on May 6–8, 2025, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Systech is a leading sponsor and will host live 1:1 sessions with CDMOs looking to scale up or down their operations or simply create their competitive advantage with purpose-built Level 1 through Level 4 serialization solutions. These solutions are used by 17 of the Top 20 Global pharmaceutical and life sciences manufacturers.

See Systech solutions in action to find out how CDMOs are getting paid faster and removing compliance headaches by unleashing the Power of Systech.

Systech is the leader in packaging intelligence, delivering end-to-end serialization, traceability, and vision inspection solutions to global pharmaceutical and life sciences companies. Trusted by 17 of the top 20 global pharma companies and many of the world's leading CDMOs, Systech solutions ensure compliance, protect brands, and unlock actionable insights from the packaging line to the enterprise. With over 40 years of innovation, Systech continues to power the future of pharmaceutical supply chains. For more information, visit .

