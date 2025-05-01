QIASS Hosts AI-Driven Cybersecurity Exercise On Critical Infrastructure Facility

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: On the sidelines of the Global Security Forum 2025, security professionals, academics, and government experts participated in a thought-provoking, Artificial Intelligence driven,“Table Top Exercise: Cyber Attack on a Critical Infrastructure Facility”.

Hosted by the Qatar International Academy for Security Studies (QIASS), in collaboration with the Joaan Bin Jassim Academy for Defence Studies, the Graduate College, Police Academy, Qatar, and the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, the exercise challenged participants to confront an evolving cyber threat in a simulated crisis environment.

Designed as an engaging and fully interactive AI-driven academic training exercise, the session encouraged critical thinking, collaborative problem-solving, and rapid decision-making.

Participants contended with complex attack scenarios, debated coordinated responses, and explored strategic mitigation measures with a focus on leadership and emergency management skills rather than technical expertise.

“The ability to think clearly and respond decisively under cyber crisis conditions is as important as technical expertise.

Through exercises like these, we strengthen not just systems, but the leadership capacities that protect them,” Hesham Elgamiel, Senior Director of Quality Assurance and Business Development, at QIASS.

The exercise underscored the growing importance of resilience in critical infrastructure protection, particularly as cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated and transnational.

Held under the patronage of H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar-the Global Security Forum continues to provide a platform for high-level dialogue on the evolving impact of non-state actors and global security challenges.