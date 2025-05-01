Indian Missions Hold Prayer Meetings For Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Several Indian diplomatic missions held prayer meetings in memory of the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed 26 innocent civilians.

The brutal terror assault on April 22, which left the entire nation in grief, unfolded in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam.

Four heavily armed terrorists, two of them from Pakistan, emerged from the surrounding dense forests and opened indiscriminate fire on tourists.

In Australia, around 250 members of the Indian community of Brisbane and Queensland came together at the Queensland Vedic and Cultural Centre to show solidarity and pray for the victims of the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack.

Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Milton Dick joined the prayer meeting expressing support and condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Meanwhile, the Indian community in Mozambique observed a minute of silence remembering the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam.

"During our Indian community welfare meeting (April 30, 2025), we observed a minute's silence in memory of people killed by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir," the High Commission of India in Mozambique posted on X.

The Embassy of India in the Dominican Republic also extended condolences to the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam.

"At a condolence gathering held today at the Embassy, Embassy officials led by Ambassador Ramu Abbagani, members of the Indian community, and Dominican friends of India paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack," the Embassy of India in the Dominican Republic posted on X.

The High Commission of India in Singapore held a solemn remembrance ceremony in memory of those killed in the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam. Members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India offered their heartfelt condolences.

The Consulate General of India in Hong Kong and Macau Special Administrative Region held a prayer meeting in solemn remembrance of the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The members of the Indian community in Hong Kong and Macau observed a one-minute silence and offered their homage (shradhanjali) to the departed and prayed for their families and speedy recovery of the injured.

"Video clips of the heart-wrenching moments of the pain of the families of the victims of the terrorist attack inflicted by the scourge of terrorism were shown. Video clips of the Foreign Secretary's briefing of April 23, 2025, on the steps taken by India in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, India's statement & Right of Reply at the United Nations and PM Narendra Modi's remarks at a public event in Bihar were also shown to brief the members of the Indian community," Consulate General of India in Hong Kong posted on X.

"The prayer meeting in solemn remembrance of the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack concluded with the singing of the National Anthem," the post added.