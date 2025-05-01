Rakhee Gulzar Opens Up About Returning To Acting With ‘Aamar Boss,’ Cites Disconnect From Cultural Roots

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Veteran actress Rakhee Gulzar opened up about her decision to return to acting with the upcoming Bengali film“Aamar Boss.”

She explained that the project allowed her to reconnect with the cultural roots that she felt had been lost over time. The Soldier actress revealed that the story deeply resonated with her from the moment she first heard it. Rakhee also expressed concern about the growing disconnect with cultural roots in today's society. She spoke about how, in modern times, relationships have become increasingly superficial, with technology taking over the deeper, more meaningful connections that once defined families and communities.

Speaking about her return, Gulzar shared,“Aamar Boss is a story that touched my heart from the very first narration. I agreed to do this film only because I could strongly relate with the story. Today, we have lost touch with our culture, our roots, everything has become superficial. I come from a background where everyone was closely knitted, seeing today's generation where technology has taken over relationships worries me. Some relationships are so pure that they transcend age, time, and distance, that's what this film beautifully captures.”

Director and writer Shiboprosad Mukherjee added,“The entire Bengali film industry is grateful to Rakhee didi for being a part of this beautiful film. It's an absolute honour to have her on board. Apart from this, would like to thank Shaan Dada for lending his voice. 'Aamar Boss,' isn't your regular film, the film humanises the ruthless corporate culture. Amidst all the layoffs, a film where humans and human relationships are prioritised is really needed. As Nandita didi mentioned, films like Aamar Boss are need it the hour.”

The makers of Aamar Boss recently unveiled the film's trailer on social media, giving audiences a glimpse of Rakhee Gulzar in a deeply heartwarming role. The trailer highlights her portrayal of a character that beautifully embodies the themes of love, tradition, and connection. Alongside her, Shiboprosad Mukherjee delivers a moving performance as a son grappling with love, duty, and unspoken emotions.

The film is set to release on 9th May 2025, just ahead of Mother's Day week.