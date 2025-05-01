150 Afghan Refugees Voluntarily Return From Kohat

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): More than 150 Afghan nationals have voluntarily returned from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kohat district, getting free transportation from the government.

The Afghan citizens returned from refugee camps in the garrison town, Dawn quoted a local official as saying, as the repatriation process tends to slow down.

Well-off Afghans were reluctant to leave their well-established businesses, the official said, adding 5,647 individuals had been marked as illegal aliens in Kohat.

The Pakistan government recently extended the deadline for the Afghans with Proof of Registration (PoR) cards to June 30.

A special meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram Chitrali, reviewed various aspects of the remapping of Afghan refugees and the procedure for their honourable return.

mud