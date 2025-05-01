KIA AMERICA's RECORD-BREAKING SALES RUN CONTINUES IN APRIL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Kia's popular Telluride (+21-percent) and Sportage (+18-percent) SUV models set new April sales records as did the K4 (+5-percent) and the Carnival MPV (+79-percent), bolstered by the successful launch of its hybrid variant in the second half of last year. Electrified model sales also surged with Kia posting a 21-percent increase compared to the same period last year. "Reporting sales records for seven consecutive months has bolstered the Kia brand even more and we remain dedicated to further strengthening our product lineup and enhancing customer satisfaction through ongoing innovation," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "To that end, Kia has officially commenced production of EV6 and EV9 at our manufacturing facility in Georgia, where both models qualify for federal tax incentives. And now, Kia's EV customers will benefit from enhanced charging flexibility and more convenience than ever before since Kia adopted both CCS and NACS charging standards, which opens access to more than 40,000 charging points nationwide. Recently, Kia unveiled significant enhancements to our model lineup with the debuts of the EV4, K4 hatchback, and the EV9 Nightfall Edition at the New York International Auto Show. Lastly, Kia's award streak continued with the EV3 named 'World Car of the Year.' This marks the second consecutive year Kia took home this prestigious award as EV9 was the 2024 'World Car of the Year' winner." In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives, including:

At the 2025 New York International Auto Show, Kia America showcased three vehicles – the 2026 K4 Hatchback , which builds on the success of its sedan counterpart and delivers the same successful features as the K4 sedan, but with greater cargo flexibility and interior space; the 2026 EV9 Nightfall Edition which features thoughtful use of Gloss Black accents, including new exclusive 20-inch Gloss Black wheels with dark Kia emblem; and the 2026 all-electric EV4 sedan , which strengthens Kia's electrified vehicle portfolio and aims to broaden widespread EV appeal and adoption through a blend of innovation, bold design, technology, range and flexibility that meets a diverse range of customer needs. The EV4 is Kia's first global EV sedan.

Also in New York, the Kia EV3 secured the prestigious title of 2025 World Car of the Year . This marks the second consecutive World Car of the Year win for the brand following on the heels of the EV9 winning the award in April 2024. Kia was named 'Sustainability Disruptor of the Year' at the 2025 Newsweek Auto Disruptor Awards , in recognition of the brand's three-year partnership with The Ocean Cleanup and its initiatives to remove legacy plastics from the world's oceans. This prestigious award highlights Kia's commitment to environmental initiatives and its ongoing support of The Ocean Cleanup's important mission.



MONTH OF APRIL APRIL YTD Model 2025 2024 2025 2024 EV9 232 1572 3,979 5579 EV6 656 2,051 4,389 6,110 K4/Forte 13,097 12,360 50,100 45,983 K5 6,248 333 21,994 7,086 Soul 5,069 5,708 16,346 18,160 Niro 2,350 3,031 7,466 10,506 Seltos 4,051 5,672 15,423 20,455 Sportage 16,178 13,739 57,473 51,025 Sorento 9,659 8,668 34,795 30,912 Telluride 10,860 8,949 40,707 34,527 Carnival 6,405 3,588 20,977 13,126 Total 74,805 65,754 273,649 245,375

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* Select trims of the 2025 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

