ESET To Showcase Award-Winning Cybersecurity Solutions At GISEC Global 2025

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ESET , a global leader in cybersecurity, will participate in GISEC Global 2025, the Middle East's premier cybersecurity event, taking place from May 6–8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This year's presence marks a strategic push by ESET to strengthen its regional footprint and engage with enterprises seeking cutting-edge, resilient security solutions tailored to an increasingly complex threat landscape.At GISEC, ESET will spotlight its latest innovations across threat intelligence, endpoint protection, extended detection and response (XDR), and cloud-native security. The company's participation comes on the heels of significant global recognition. Most notably, ESET was recently awarded AV-Comparatives' 2024 Product of the Year, cementing its position as a top-tier cybersecurity provider with consistently high performance across protection, performance, and usability metrics. Additionally, ESET was recognized as a Triple Strong Performer in the ECSO Cybersecurity Market Radar Matrix for Q1 2025, underlining its strength in threat prevention, detection, and managed services.These accolades reflect ESET's unwavering commitment to research and innovation, driven by its global network of R&D centers and decades of threat intelligence expertise. At GISEC 2025, ESET's experts will demonstrate how its AI-driven, multi-layered security architecture empowers organizations to defend against advanced threats in real time, while also building long-term cyber resilience.ESET's participation highlights its dedication to supporting digital transformation across the GCC and broader Middle East region. As governments and enterprises continue to adopt cloud, mobile, and hybrid IT infrastructures, ESET's solutions are enabling secure growth by providing deep visibility, adaptive threat protection, and operational flexibility. The company is also committed to enabling its regional partners through training, local support, and access to advanced tools designed for modern cybersecurity challenges.Commenting on their involvement, ESET executives emphasized the strategic importance of GISEC in building stronger cybersecurity alliances.“As cyber threats become more sophisticated, collaboration and knowledge-sharing are key,” they said.“GISEC is a valuable platform for us to connect with regional leaders, share our award-winning technologies, and shape a more secure digital ecosystem.”Backed by global recognition, deep expertise, and a forward-looking vision, ESET will exhibit at Hall 8, Booth B16 during GISEC Global 2025, offering a powerful glimpse into the future of cybersecurity-where trust, innovation, and resilience fuel sustainable digital progress.About ESETESETprovides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown- securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it's endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit or follow our social media, podcasts and blogs.

