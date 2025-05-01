Welch & Co. Joins Forces With Singerlewak: Introducing Welch & Company, A Division Of Singerlewak

Introducing Welch & Company, A Division of SingerLewak

- Kerry Welch, PartnerTORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Welch & Co., a distinguished provider of financial services founded in 1992, is excited to announce a merger with SingerLewak that will allow the firm to expand its reach and enhance its service offerings. Known for serving high-net-worth individuals, closely held businesses, and families, Welch & Co. has a strong focus on estate and trust matters and has successfully guided family-owned businesses through their lifecycle.The combination of Welch & Co. with SingerLewak enables the firm to continue delivering exceptional services to clients beyond the local Torrance area. This collaboration promises to broaden the firm's capabilities and provide clients with a more comprehensive suite of services.“Our personalized approach has been key to our success, fostering relationships that span several generations,” said Kerry Welch, Partner.“With this partnership, we look forward to working with SingerLewak to enhance our service offerings and to expand our reach, particularly for those clients with global financial interests. Merging with SingerLewak will enable us to continue our high level of service and provide even greater value to our clients.”Jim Pitrat, Managing Partner at SingerLewak, expressed his enthusiasm about the merger with Welch & Co., stating, "We are excited to join forces with Welch & Co. This collaboration will allow us to provide even more comprehensive and tailored financial solutions to our high-net-worth clients, ensuring their complex financial needs are met with the highest level of expertise and service."Welch & Co. has established itself as a prominent trusted advisor in the South Bay , regularly receiving referrals from attorneys and bankers due to its reputation for personal service and commitment to client needs. The firm prides itself on delivering high-quality, tailored solutions, and the partnership with SingerLewak will further amplify this mission.Welch & Co. will retain its name and become Welch & Company, A Division of SingerLewak, effective immediately. We will remain in our current office location at 25500 Hawthorne Blvd #2500, Torrance, CA 90505, and can also be reached by phone at (310) 373-2233. For more information about all the services offered, visit .

