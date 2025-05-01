Labour Day: Welfare Of Workers Top Priority Of Sikkim Govt, Says CM Tamang

MENAFN - IANS) Gangtok, May 1 (IANS) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday said that the state government has given the welfare of labourers top priority and a series of steps were taken in that direction in the last few years.

CM Tamang said,“Our government has always placed the welfare of labourers at the forefront of its development agenda. In recognition of their vital role, we have taken several landmark steps to enhance their dignity, well-being, and livelihood.

“One of the key measures is the revision of monthly wages to Rs. 15,000, thereby ensuring a more secure and respectable standard of living for our workers.

“We are also providing improved housing and other essential facilities, along with expanded health benefits to ensure the holistic welfare of labourers and their families.”

According to him, the establishment of a 100-bedded ESIC Hospital at Mamring, Rangpo, marks a significant milestone in providing accessible and quality healthcare to the working community.

“To strengthen the administrative machinery and labour welfare systems, a cadre review is being undertaken to ensure effective and adequate governance.

“Technological interventions like the launch of an online registration app and a dedicated Labour Clearance Certificate Portal are aimed at streamlining procedures and increasing transparency,” he added.

CM Tamang mentioned that financial assistance is being extended to workers under the Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) scheme.

Furthermore, the mass registration of workers under the Sikkim Labour Registration Act, 2021, is being actively pursued to safeguard their rights and entitlements.

“Through awareness programmes focussing on labour rights, employment conditions, and fair labour practices, we aim to foster a safe, equitable, and progressive working environment. We are also committed to promoting a positive employer-employee relationship, which is essential for sustainable development and social harmony,” he said.

The CM also said that these initiatives stand as a testament to the Sikkim government's unwavering commitment to improving labour welfare, simplifying administrative processes, and promoting inclusive public welfare.

CM Tamang also extended his greetings on International Labour Day that is being celebrated across the world on Thursday.

He said,“I extend my warm greetings and heartiest appreciation to all the hardworking labourers whose tireless efforts form the backbone of our society and economy.

“This day serves as a tribute to the hardworking individuals whose dedication and sweat have shaped societies and economies across the globe.”

“Similarly, it serves as a solemn reminder of the immense contribution made by the labour force in building a prosperous and progressive Sikkim,” he said.