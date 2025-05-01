Iranian Algerian Foreign Ministers Talk Diplomacy

Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, held a telephone conversation with his Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf, this Tuesday afternoon, discussinh bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

Referring to the intensification of crimes committed by the Zionist regime in the occupied Palestinian territories-particularly in Gaza and the West Bank-as well as its ongoing aggressions against Lebanon, Araghchi called for enhanced cooperation and coordination among Islamic countries to put an end to the massacres and acts of genocide against the defenseless Palestinian people and to prevent the realization of the scheme for their forced displacement from their ancestral homeland.

The Algerian Foreign Minister also expressed deep concern over the ongoing destabilization of the region by the Israeli regime and condemned the killing of innocent civilians in the occupied Palestinian territories. He underlined the urgent need for effective action by Islamic nations and the international community.

Regarding bilateral cooperation on international platforms, Attaf stressed the importance of strengthening joint efforts within international organizations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to uphold the rights of the Palestinian people.

Araghchi also briefed his Algerian counterpart on the latest developments related to the ongoing indirect talks between Iran and the United States.

He further expressed appreciation for Algeria's principled position on Iran's nuclear issue during the recent meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

Additionally, the Algerian Foreign Minister extended his condolences to the families of the victims and the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the tragic explosion at Shahid Rajaei Port.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Islamic Republic of Iran.