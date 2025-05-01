Stablecoin Payments Are Now Available On Apple Pay Through Mesh

By embedding instant crypto-to-stablecoin conversion into Apple Pay, Mesh makes spending crypto as simple as any tap-to-pay fiat transaction

DUBAI, UAE, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh, the first truly global crypto payments network, today unveiled its Apple Pay integration live on stage at Token2049 during Co-Founder and CEO Bam Azizi's keynote address. This marks the first public demonstration of the new capability – available later in Q2 – that will enable merchants partnered with Mesh to accept crypto payments through Apple Pay without building their own crypto infrastructure.

The new Apple Pay integration leverages Mesh's proprietary SmartFunding technology, which allows users to pay with the crypto of their choice, such as BTC, ETH, or SOL, while merchants settle in the stablecoin of their choice, such as USDC, USDT, PYUSD, and others. Breaking down this inherent misalignment of incentives between consumers and merchants topples the largest barrier preventing crypto payments from becoming a mass market product to date. Users simply select the Apple Pay option at checkout, authenticate with Face ID, and complete the transaction as they would with any fiat payment.

"We believe that as soon as crypto payments are as seamless as fiat payments, nothing is left to stop the mass migration of global commerce onto blockchain rails. Crypto already offers countless benefits over fiat, and Mesh is solving the UX and convenience pieces," said Bam Azizi, CEO and Co-Founder of Mesh. "With our Apple Pay integration, we're solving crypto's existential last-mile problem, bringing to life a plug-and-play solution that turns on global crypto payments through our existing partners."

As demonstrated live moments ago by Azizi, Merchants with physical retail locations will now be able to leverage Apple Pay's NFC capabilities, offering customers the same frictionless experience in-store as they experience online. And this innovation isn't limited to point-of-sale terminals – it extends to e-commerce, too.

Mesh's latest innovation comes on the heels of its $82 million Series B fundraise, led by Paradigm, with participation from Consensys, QuantumLight Capital, Yolo Investments, and others.

With over 300 integrations – including Coinbase, Binance, MetaMask, Phantom, and more – Mesh's infrastructure ensures broad access and seamless connectivity across the crypto payments ecosystem.

About Mesh

Founded in 2020, Mesh is building the first global crypto payments network, connecting hundreds of exchanges, wallets, and payment service providers (PSPs) to enable seamless crypto payments and stablecoin conversions. By unifying these platforms into a single network, Mesh is pioneering an open, connected, and secure payments ecosystem. For more information, visit .

