Suspended Trading Due To National Holiday

The below funds are suspended from the live trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen 1st May due to national holiday in Norway.

As noted in the Financial Calender, the funds may not be available for trading on 1st May and 17th May due to official holidays affecting the Management Company's staffing.

The share classes will resume trading on 2nd May.

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Henrik Budde Gantzel, Director, ...

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, ...