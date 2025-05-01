403
Bitcoin Holds Steady As ETF Flows And Weak Volumes Signal Market Pause
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On May 1, 2025, data from blockchain and exchange sources revealed a crypto market pausing after a volatile April. Bitcoin traded near $95,000, showing little movement overnight.
The price action, captured in the latest TradingView chart, showed Bitcoin holding above its 200-period moving average, with prices oscillating between $94,000 and $95,500.
The Bollinger Bands narrowed, reflecting reduced volatility and a wait-and-see approach among traders. ETF data provided the clearest sign of shifting sentiment.
On April 30, Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net outflows of $56.3 million. BlackRock 's IBIT ETF attracted $267 million in inflows, but these gains were offset by significant outflows from funds like FBTC, ARKB, BITB, and GBTC.
Other major ETFs showed no movement. These figures revealed capital rotating within the ETF market rather than new money entering, which contributed to the muted price action.
On May 1, Invesco's Bitcoin ETF reported zero net inflows, confirming the stall in institutional momentum. Spot trading volumes for BTC/USDT on Coinbase dropped to 450,000 BTC in the last 24 hours, down from 600,000 BTC the day before.
Market Consolidation and Divergence in Crypto Assets
This decline in volume matched the ETF flow data, reinforcing the narrative of a market in consolidation. Futures trading on the CME, however, remained active with $3.2 billion in volume.
This indicates that some institutional players continued to hedge or speculate despite the lack of spot ETF activity. Technical indicators painted a mixed picture. Bitcoin 's daily Relative Strength Index stood at 42, signaling a neutral to slightly oversold condition.
The MACD on the 4-hour chart showed a bearish crossover, suggesting short-term downward pressure. However, Bitcoin's price remained above key moving averages, including the 200-period line, which provided technical support and limited the downside.
Ethereum faced similar headwinds. Its price hovered near $1,800, with no net inflows reported for BlackRock's ETH ETF. Ethereum's RSI dropped to 42, and its price traded below the 50-day moving average, reinforcing a bearish trend.
Spot trading volume for ETH/USDT fell by 7%, and open interest in ETH futures declined by 3.2%. These figures suggested that traders reduced leverage and risk exposure, waiting for clearer signals.
AI-linked tokens like Fetch (FET) bucked the trend, with a 3.5% price increase and an 18% spike in trading volume. This divergence highlighted that while mainstream crypto assets paused, niche sectors still attracted speculative interest.
The story behind these numbers is one of caution. Institutional investors rotated capital within existing products instead of deploying new funds. Retail and professional traders reduced activity, as reflected in lower spot volumes.
The technical setup showed markets at a crossroads, with neither bulls nor bears in control. This environment favored patience and close monitoring of ETF flows and volume for signs of renewed momentum.
