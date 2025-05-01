PM Modi Inaugurates WAVES 2025, Hails It As Global Platform For Creativity And Connectivity

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated WAVES 2025, India's first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit in Mumbai, and said it was a global platform for creativity and connectivity.

The four-day global summit aims to position India as a premier hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation.

Addressing a large gathering of artists, creators, policymakers, and investors from over 100 countries, PM Modi described WAVES as a platform with the potential to reshape global creative engagement.

"Artists, investors, innovators and policymakers from over 100 nations are in Mumbai today. Today, the foundation of a global ecosystem of global talent and global creativity is being laid here. WAVES is not just an acronym, it is truly a wave -- of culture, connectivity and universal connect," he said.

Extending greetings to the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat on their Foundation Day, the Prime Minister welcomed participants and praised the global reach and influence of Indian creativity.

"WAVES is a global platform that belongs to every artist and every creator, where every artist and youth will connect to the creative world through new ideas," he said.

PM Modi also paid homage to Indian cinema's origins by recalling the release of Raja Harishchandra, India's first feature film directed by Dadasaheb Phalke, released on May 3, 1913.

He highlighted how Indian cinema has historically played a role in boosting India's global influence, citing actor Raj Kapoor's popularity in Russia, Satyajit Ray's acclaim at Cannes, and the recent international recognition of RRR at the Oscars.

The summit, themed 'Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries', brings together more than 10,000 delegates from over 90 countries, including 1,000 creators, 300+ companies, and 350+ startups.

It will feature 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout discussions, and 32 masterclasses covering a wide range of domains such as films, OTT, broadcasting, AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality), and digital media.

A key highlight of WAVES 2025 is the Global Media Dialogue, which India is hosting for the first time, with ministerial representation from 25 nations. The dialogue aims to deepen India's engagement with the international media and entertainment community.

Another major attraction is the WAVES Bazaar, a global e-marketplace designed to facilitate collaboration among more than 6,100 buyers, 5,200 sellers, and 2,100 projects. The marketplace will promote both local and global networking, enabling creators and companies to tap into fresh markets and partnerships.

WAVES 2025 aligns with the Prime Minister's vision of leveraging India's creative talent and technological strength to lead in global digital and entertainment economies. The summit aims to unlock a $50 billion market by 2029 and boost India's cultural and economic presence on the world stage.