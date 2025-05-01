ODAS Global Consulting Launches Strategic Associate Program

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) ODAS Global Consulting , a prominent UK-based consultancy firm with growing operations across the GCC, has launched its new Associate Program , an initiative designed to foster high-value partnerships across the UAE and the wider MENA region.

As the Gulf region continues its dynamic journey of economic diversification and international engagement, ODAS Global Consulting's Associate Program is designed to promote global partnerships and improve access to advanced financial solutions.

The program enables business professionals, consultants, and introducers across the Gulf to collaborate directly with ODAS Global Consulting and gain access to bespoke financial solutions, global networks, and strategic tools essential for modern economic development. This initiative underscores ODAS's commitment to empowering regional talent and supporting sustainable growth through innovation and collaboration.

“The Gulf region represents a critical hub for financial innovation and strategic investment,” said Ionut Dragos Onescu, CEO of ODAS Global Consulting LTD.“Our Associate Program is about building strong local partnerships while giving professionals in the region access to global-level resources and advisory services.”

ODAS's services include Standby Letters of Credit (SBLCs), Letters of Credit (LCs), project financing, investment structuring, and business development consulting, all designed to support growing enterprises, infrastructure projects, and institutional investments.

By offering flexible collaboration models, commission-based structures, and access to experienced financial strategists, the Associate Program positions ODAS Global Consulting LTD as a bridge between global capital and regional opportunity.

The initiative not only supports business professionals in expanding their service offerings but also strengthens ODAS's presence in key Gulf markets such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, and Doha.



Partnership with a globally recognized financial consultancy

Access to SBLCs, LCs, monetization, project development, and investment tools

Support in navigating complex transactions and expanding client portfolios

Brand alignment with a trusted international player High flexibility and long-term collaboration opportunities

ODAS Global Consulting LTD believes in the power of regional partnerships to shape the future of finance and business. The Associate Program is a key part of its strategy to contribute to the Middle East's rise as a global investment and innovation powerhouse.