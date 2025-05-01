The Perils Of India's Pahalgam Attack Denial
Predictably, the Narendra Modi government's initial reaction was to attribute blame to Pakistan - a leitmotif in India's deflective security narrative. Indeed, just five minutes after news of the incident spread, an Indian security agency blamed Pakistan without any corroborating evidence on social media.
The Resistance Front (TRF), an armed group fighting for Kashmir's secession from India, has claimed responsibility for the attack. TRF was formed locally in response to the Indian government's move to strip Kashmir of its semi-autonomous status in 2019. India designated TRF a terrorist organization in 2023.
The Pahalgam killings reveal several severe realities, namely a complex failure of India's domestic security framework, a complacency culture that prevails in its intelligence evaluations and an obvious institutional negligence.
The Modi government's rare acceptance of its failure is arguably the first such admission in over a decade, underscoring just how grave the security shortcomings were at Pahalgam. The attack was not a unique event but rather the most recent in a series of Indian security lapses.
Kashmir has a three-tiered security framework comprised of the Indian Army's 3rd Rashtriya Rifles, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jammu & Kashmir Police. The attackers, clad in Indian Army uniforms, infiltrated the Pahalgam resort, fired around 40 shots within a 15–20-minute interval, and escaped capture without engagement with any security forces.
