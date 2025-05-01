Is Kashmir's Labour Day Just Another Workday Of Exploitation?

Representational Photo, KO Archives.

By Peerzada Mohsin Shafi

On May Day, governments across India make lofty declarations about workers' rights. But in Kashmir, the reality tells a darker story. Labour laws are flouted in broad daylight. Wages remain dismal. And those who keep the economy running-teachers, cooks, sanitation staff, health workers-are treated as disposable.

Take the case of a postgraduate teaching in a private school in Anantnag, who earns just ₹3,000 a month. Or a vocational trainer in a government school, responsible for skill development among high schoolers, surviving on less than ₹10,000.

Compare that to the revised minimum wage notification by the Central Government this April, which recommends ₹893 per day for highly skilled workers. That's roughly ₹23,000 a month. Yet, in practice, many workers in Jammu and Kashmir earn a fraction of that, if they get paid on time at all.

This isn't a glitch in the system. It is the system.

Despite decades of policy reforms and constitutional protections, India's Minimum Wages Act, passed in 1948, remains a toothless document in Kashmir. Public and private employers ignore it freely. Enforcement is rare. Accountability is weaker still. In many schools, even highly qualified teachers are offered“stipends” instead of salaries. Some are paid quarterly. Others are told their pay depends on student enrollment.

In government-run mid-day meal schemes, cooks, mostly women, are paid just ₹900 a month. That's less than ₹35 a day, and the payment is often delayed for months. Anganwadi workers and sanitation staff face similar delays, despite doing some of the most essential work in our communities.

Meanwhile, religious teachings that emphasize just treatment of workers are brushed aside. The Prophet Muhammad's (peace be upon him) saying,“Pay the worker before his sweat dries,” is a moral principle with legal weight in many Muslim-majority countries. But in Kashmir, even government institutions ignore such ethics with bureaucratic ease.

The hypocrisy is staggering. The state that enacts laws for fair wages often violates them. Consider the case of NYC workers (National Youth Corps), many of whom are graduates and postgraduates, deployed in various administrative and educational roles. Their monthly honorarium? Just ₹2,500. No job security, no benefits, no timeline for absorption. What message does this send to educated youth? That their degrees don't matter? That their contribution holds no value?

This is not just economic exploitation, it's psychological warfare.

In hospitals, some support staff receive ₹500 a month from Hospital Development Funds. At the same time, unskilled labourers in private garages can earn ₹15,000. This isn't to dismiss the dignity of manual labour but to highlight how skewed our system is in recognizing professional and intellectual effort. When a mechanic earns more than a scholar, it shows where our priorities lie.

The problem is not just wages. It's the culture of silence that surrounds it. CEOs of major Indian companies like L&T and Infosys have publicly endorsed 12-hour workdays. Not a single elected leader challenged those remarks. In Kashmir, too, long shifts without overtime pay are common in the hospitality and construction sectors. Yet workers have no platform, no union strength, and no legal aid to fight back.

The very demands that sparked the global labour movement in 1886-fair pay, safe conditions, and eight-hour workdays-are still unmet here. And it's been over a hundred years since India joined that movement.

What we see instead is a hollow celebration every May 1. Speeches, slogans, and photo ops. But for the worker in Kashmir, there is no rest, no recognition, and often, not even a proper meal.

Fixing this won't be easy, but it's not impossible either. Start with implementation. Labour inspections must be strict and regular. Violators, whether private schools or government departments, should face penalties that matter. Make wages public. Empower workers to report violations without fear of retaliation. Use technology to track payments and close the loopholes that let institutions delay or deny pay.

But beyond laws, we need a cultural shift. A society that measures people only by profits will always fail its workers. Respect for labour, both manual and intellectual, must be rebuilt from the ground up.

Until that happens, May Day in Kashmir will remain just another date on the calendar. For millions who carry this region on their backs, there is still no cause for celebration.

Peerzada Mohsin Shafi is a Contracts and Planning Engineer from Anantnag, Jammu & Kashmir. He holds an M.Tech in Infrastructure Development and is a research scholar in project management and construction.

Views expressed in this article are author's own and don't necessarily reflect KO's editorial policy.