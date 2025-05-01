Ukraine Downs Over 70 Russian Drones Since Wed Night

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces intercepted 74 drones of the 170 UAVs Russia had launched at Ukraine since last night, while 68 decoy drones disappeared from radar causing no damage on the ground.

The Air Force reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

“On the night of May 1, 2025 (from 19:30 on April 30), the enemy attacked with five Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Crimea, 170 attack UAVs and other types of decoy drones from Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia and Chauda in Crimea,” the report reads.

The air raid was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare capabilities, and mobile fire groups.

“As of 08:30, it is confirmed that 74 Shahed attack UAVs (other types of drones) have been shot down in the east, north, south and center of the country. Sixty-eight enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without negative consequences),” the Air Force detailed.

As a result of the Russian attack, the regions of Odesa , Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, and Kyiv were affected.