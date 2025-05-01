Ukraine Downs Over 70 Russian Drones Since Wed Night
The Air Force reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
“On the night of May 1, 2025 (from 19:30 on April 30), the enemy attacked with five Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Crimea, 170 attack UAVs and other types of decoy drones from Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia and Chauda in Crimea,” the report reads.
The air raid was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare capabilities, and mobile fire groups.Read also: War update: 196 combat engagements on front lines in past 24 hours
“As of 08:30, it is confirmed that 74 Shahed attack UAVs (other types of drones) have been shot down in the east, north, south and center of the country. Sixty-eight enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without negative consequences),” the Air Force detailed.
As a result of the Russian attack, the regions of Odesa , Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, and Kyiv were affected.
