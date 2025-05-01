Mowasalat Celebrates International Labour Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Mowasalat (Karwa) is celebrating International Labour Day, which falls on May 1.

It stands as a benchmark in sustainability and corporate social responsibility, executing various initiatives and programmes designed to improve workplace conditions and elevate employee welfare, in line with the company's overarching vision to achieve success and excellence in the transportation industry.

Among the programmes offered by Mowasalat are physical and mental health programs. Psychiatrists provide support to employees wherever needed; and the company provides a specialised medical team and facilities to provide health care to employees around the clock.

Mowasalat provides accommodation for drivers and support staff designed with the highest international labour welfare standards. Those are distributed in different parts of the state, close to the drivers' work sites to ensure comfort and consistency. The accommodations include service facilities such as various restaurants, sports amenities, administrative buildings, mosques, supermarkets, cafeterias and laundry.

To achieve the best levels of communication between the team and the executive management, Mowasalat has taken the lead in institutionalising an elected committee to represent drivers and support staff, which is engaged with matters of their daily affairs and care. It provides a bridge for direct communication and expression of concerns and suggestions to improve the work and living environment of staff.

This initiative has received international praise from the International Labour Organization and the International Transport Workers' Federation, who expressed their hopes that the company will continue to inspire other companies and institutions to make changes for the benefit of working staff and society.

Tariq Sankis Al Nasr, Mowasalat Engineering & General Services Director, said,“We are deeply honoured to have received international acclaim from the International Labour Organisation and the International Transport Workers' Federation. This recognition underscores our dedication to labour rights and social responsibility standards. The executive management's backing of such initiatives forms an essential part of our vision and strategic direction.”

Mohammed Al Khatib, EGS Facilities and Accommodation Manager at Mowasalat (Karwa), stressed the significance of creating a comfortable and secure work environment for employees, highlighting that the company is always working to enhance working conditions and deliver the highest quality services to safeguard the welfare and safety of its workforce.

Khalid Al Riahi, Employees Affairs Manager at Mowasalat (Karwa), pointed out that the company places great importance on developing employee skills and fostering a spirit of collaboration and teamwork.