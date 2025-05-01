Qatar, Togo Review Ways To Foster Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Togolese Republic H E Robert Dussey, yesterday. The agenda included ways to foster cooperation and developments in the Sahel, West Africa, and the Great Lakes regions. Al Khulaifi also met Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for the Great Lakes Region H E Huang Xia, who is currently visiting the country. The two sides discussed the UN initiatives aimed at promoting peace and sustainability in the region