Qatar Participates In WHO's Regional Subcommittee Meeting On Polio Eradication

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar participated in the thirteenth meeting of the Regional Subcommittee on Polio Eradication and Outbreaks at the World Health Organisation's Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean, which was held via videoconferencing.

Minister of Public Health and the co-chair of the Committee, H E Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud represented the State of Qatar in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed regional developments on polio eradication and issued a statement on stopping wild poliovirus transmission in Afghanistan and Pakistan. The statement reiterated that stopping wild poliovirus transmission in both countries remains a public health emergency in the region and a top priority.

The need to mobilise all forms of political, societal, civil, financial, and advocacy support at the regional and international levels was also emphasised. This mobilisation aims to completely stop the transmission of the virus and improve regional preparedness and response. Key investments should be made in surveillance, routine vaccination, and cross-border coordination mechanisms to ensure the immediate detection and response to any virus outbreak.

The statement urged the international community, including donors, development entities, and partners, to continue supporting the national polio programs in Afghanistan and Pakistan in their efforts to implement emergency plans for eradicating polio and to advocate for mobilising national and international funding to sustain polio eradication efforts.

It also called on both countries to enhance coordination and cooperation in eradication efforts and to mitigate cross-border transmission of the virus. This can be achieved through joint surveillance, tracking of missed vaccinations, and improving the quality and synchronisation of vaccination campaigns.

